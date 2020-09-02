This year will be like no other year.
Things will sure be different.
This year is just not going to be the same.
How many times have you thought or heard one or more of these phrases recently in regard to your children’s schooling for the upcoming year? Yes, in several ways these phrases are most undoubtedly true. The school year will be like no other, things sure will be different, and this year is not going to be the same.
However, even though our staff, students and families will endure many changes and adjustments as we progress through the school year, there are certainly aspects of your children’s schooling that will remain a constant.
Our staff’s commitment and dedication to your child’s health and well-being has been and will always be at the forefront. Certainly, the COVID-19 pandemic has necessitated the Minnesota Department of Health and the Minnesota Department of Education to create several documents of guidance and expectations that we are to follow. However, even with all of these expectations, our entire staff is committed to do their best to keep your children safe at school and on the bus.
Relationships are essential, and our staff will continue to display this district core value this year. All staff, no matter their position, live this value every day. Staff build positive relationships with students every day whether interacting in the classroom, the hallways, the building’s offices, nurse’s office, food service line, playground, on the bus, and this year virtually through Google Classroom and live Google Meets.
We are committed to continuing creative ways, through ongoing collaboration with each other, technology applications, and best practice research, to engage students in authentic learning and keep them growing and progressing towards achieving the learning standards. We are committed to providing students a welcoming environment, a clean school, healthy lunches, virtual classrooms when needed, and excellent programming.
Communication to you as families is also important. We recognize families have received many recent communications from the district office and your children’s schools to keep you informed. We have posted district communications to our website for easier access. Please continue to view our district website and check your email frequently for any updates.
Finally, our appreciation for you and your cooperation with the district staff and commitment to your children’s education isn’t going unnoticed. We recognize that this year has changed many plans for your family and created many inconveniences. Thank you for your continued patience and understanding as we work together. Our best to you, your children, and your families as we start the school year.