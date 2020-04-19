When life gives us challenges and obstacles, one can quickly feel overwhelmed. Searching for the silver lining during difficult times is helpful. The website vocabulary.com defines a silver lining as "when you want to emphasize the hopeful side of a situation that might seem gloomy on the surface. The common expression ‘every cloud has a silver lining’ means that even the worst events or situations have some positive aspect.”
What could possibly be silver linings of a global pandemic?
As we work our way through this crisis, we are learning new lessons. The first day of no school, the hallways felt empty due to the lack of smiles and laughter from children. However, this is when the first silver lining appeared. The halls were not empty. It was buzzing with staff working together, carefully packing children’s learning materials, cleaning the building to keep it safe, and learning how to teach in a way that educators had not done before. There were daunting challenges that had to happen in a short amount of time. The staff rolled up their sleeves and made the impossible possible.
It was surreal to see all the student bags at each building that needed to be handed to our families to support distance learning. On a cold and dreary day, each of these bags were handled with care and given to our families. The silver lining this day was to see the care in each person’s eyes. We were all doing what we could, together, for our children. The staff were embraced by many warm words, endearing notes made by children, and other kind gestures that were received from the community. Thank you, Hutchinson, for taking care of the staff on an emotional day.
Distance learning became a new vocabulary word for all of us. Staff members have immersed themselves in the professional development of a lifetime. Students, families and staff have all had to be patient with each other as we all learn to juggle the responsibilities of work, child care, and how to deliver education to our children. Our children will need to practice the character traits of self-discipline and grit to keep themselves motivated to continue their education. Our hope is that children will learn these important life lessons, with adult support, and it will be the best silver lining of all.
In this new world, it appears that Wi-Fi is as important as electricity and running water. Wi-Fi and hotspots have helped us connect with our families and friends along with educating our children.
With our calendars now empty of activities and commitments, our world has taken on a new form. There are now more family meals together, walks outside, and family board games at night. Our children have more time to practice life skills of cooking, cleaning, pet care, and potentially even learn some family finance. Siblings are learning they need to get along as they are each other's only playmates. This is an ideal time to model to our children self-care, and how to weather a crisis. Taking the time to acknowledge our fears and learn how to handle anxiety is a valued skill. Reconnecting with our families is a true and priceless silver lining.
Another new vocabulary word the world learned is “essential workers.” Essential workers are our new heroes that are putting their lives on the line to take care of us all. Essential workers have become our new rock stars and admired athletes!
There is still fear and anxiety of the unknown living through this pandemic. However this is history taking place right now. This will pass, so let us look back with gratitude on all the silver linings we have and will discover. There is “Much in Hutch,” and we are all fortunate to have each other.