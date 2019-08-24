I am frequently asked whether I am a fan of the TV series “The Office.”
For those of you who have not watched the show, the main character’s name, which was an excellent choice by the producers, is Michael Scott. There have even been a few people who want a picture with me so they can say they have met a real-life Michael Scott.
If you have watched the show, I am not sure if I should consider people drawing a connection to me and the character Michael Scott as flattering.
There is one scene in an episode when Dwight Schrute, a secondary character and self-proclaimed assistant to Michael Scott, explains an embarrassing moment in a school spelling bee when he misspelled, in front of the entire school, the word failure.
As humorous as that scene may be in context to the TV show, failure is not humorous in school for a student. Failure is a terminal word as if there is no room for improvement and no room for another attempt.
A natural process for a person to learn, improve and gain understanding is to make mistakes. Mistakes do not mean failure. Failure is when something cannot be changed, when someone doesn’t learn from the errors, or when a person chooses not to apply new knowledge to try again.
A mistake for Dwight was misspelling the word failure. After the spelling bee experience, he probably won’t misspell that word again. Unfortunately, in an academic contest such as a spelling bee, or in an athletic contest such as a final game, the person or team is not able to try that specific competition again because that specific competitive event has concluded.
However, in the classroom and in school in general, learning is not an event, a game or a contest in which someone is deemed a winner or loser. I am adamantly against any analogy, comparison or classroom procedures to learning as if it is a contest or game where there is only one shot, one attempt as if someone is crowned a winner by achieving an “A” on a test always on the initial attempt.
Unless something is a contest, a competition, a game or a terminal activity, many other academic items can be tried again “in the real world.” People can try again, for example, at taking the ACT, the bar exam or a driver’s test. Some of the consequences in not doing well or passing the first time on these examples are paying another fee, giving up more time for the subsequent attempts, and taking time on further study. However, hopefully during the second attempt at the ACT, bar exam or driver’s test, the person learned from any initial errors and will improve on the subsequent attempt. These examples are not contests and neither is learning in the classroom.
In anything we learn to do or improve, we gain insight from what went wrong and try again so we do better the next time. Our district invests in a concept called Professional Learning Communities. In this concept, all teaching staff are expected to meet with other teachers to collaborate on four guiding questions. The first questions is: What are students expected to know and be able to do following a learning unit? The answer to this question is grounded in state and national standards.
A second question teachers answer is how they will determine whether students know or don’t know those learning outcomes (usually through an assessment or a project). Finally, teachers discuss the third and fourth questions: What to do if students don’t show proficiency yet, and what to do once they do show proficiency.
One of our district’s core values is “All Students Learn.” To extend that into the concept of failure, we believe all students can and will succeed as long as they don’t give up and our school systems don’t put procedures and parameters in place that discourage further learning.
We encourage retaking assessments following remediation and further learning activities. We encourage relearning through intervention and students meeting with teachers. And we encourage parents/guardians and teachers to communicate on how we can work together for student achievement.
Learning is not a contest. We have high expectations for all students. Learning is not about who gets it the first time or gets it in a certain time frame. When your children come home from school, don’t only ask what they did in school, but also ask them what they learned in school.
If they tell you what content they learned, that is great. If they tell you they learned they didn’t do so well on an assessment, ask them what they can do to improve, and to show their teacher in another assessment what they know and are able to do after continuing to practice the skills that need further work.