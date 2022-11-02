Hard studying
File photo

As we near the end of Trimester 1, it gives us a great marker for students to reflect on their learning and assess what has worked well and where there is room for improvement. Parents may be a great resource in helping their student to think about their current studying routines by discussing and reflecting on the following questions:

1. What is your theory of action involving studying and learning (in simpler words, what is your thinking on the relationship of studying and learning)? Why?

— David Ellefson is a counselor at Hutchinson High School.

Tags