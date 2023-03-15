Bailey Rettmann

Bailey Rettmann

 Bailey Rettmann

The transition to kindergarten can be an exciting and nerve-wracking time for both parents and children. While it is a huge milestone in a child’s life, it can also be a time of anxiety and fear.

To make the transition easier, parents should take the time to prepare their child for the big day. One of the best ways to prepare a child for kindergarten is to talk about it. Talk to your child about what to expect in kindergarten. Explain the different activities they will do, the new friends they will make, and the new rules they will have to follow. This will help them to feel more comfortable and confident when they enter the classroom.

— Bailey Rettmann is principal at West Elementary School in Hutchinson.

Tags