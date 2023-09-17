The 2023 Minnesota legislative session ended with what seemed to be a record number of legislative changes that will affect Minnesota public schools. The Minnesota Reading to Ensure Academic Development Act, better known as The Read Act, was passed into law. The ultimate goal of this legislation is for every student, beginning in kindergarten, to read at or above grade level every year.

As a public school district, there are many aspects of The Read Act that Hutchinson Public School staff will be putting into place by the deadlines outlined in legislation.

— Michael Scott is director of teaching and learning for Hutchinson Public Schools.

