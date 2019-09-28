Early childhood screening, or “Screen at 3,” is the Minnesota Department of Education’s newest version of what used to be called preschool screening in the state of Minnesota.
Early childhood screening is a practice in the state of Minnesota that involves checking how a child is growing, developing and learning through a free and simple process done by your local school district. An early childhood screening is required for your child, in the state of Minnesota, prior to the start of kindergarten. It is best to have your child screened at 3 to ensure that it is completed and to also ensure that your child receives any and all support services from the district if necessary.
Early childhood screening is just that — a quick check, not a diagnosis. Here’s what you can expect at an early childhood screening appointment. Trained professionals will check your child’s:
- vision and hearing
- height and weight
- social and emotional development
- fine and gross motor development
- cognitive skills
- language and communication
- immunizations/shots
- health history
There are some things that you will need to bring along with you and your child to an early childhood screening:
- immunization/shot records
- forms that you have downloaded off the district’s website and completed
- questions that you may have about your child’s growth and development
An early childhood screening may also provide information about other free learning opportunities and/or resources for your child, such as preschool programs, Early Childhood Family Education classes, Minnesota Early Learning scholarships, Head Start, home visiting, Help Me Grow and Early Childhood Special Ed.
If you are ready to schedule your child’s 3- to 5-year-old early childhood screening or have received a “Screen at 3” postcard in the mail, follow these steps:
- visit the district website at isd423.org
- click on the early learning tab
- click on the early childhood screening tab
- scroll down to the bottom of the early childhood screening page to set up your appointment and to download the forms to complete and bring with you to your child’s early childhood screening.
Please note that a comparable early childhood screening by another Minnesota public school or a non-school provider, such as Head Start, Child and Teen Check-Up or a health care provider, will also be accepted by your school district.
If you need assistance scheduling an early childhood screening appointment, need an interpreter for you and/or your child, or have questions, please feel free to call ECFE at 320-587-8908 or email ecfe.isd423.org.