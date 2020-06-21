For the last two and half months, Minnesota public schools have put students, parents, teachers, school administrators and staff into uncharted territory.
Distance learning, social distancing, flattening the curve and shelter-in-place have become some of the common terms to guide all of us in the preventive spread of COVID-19. Feverish hand washing has become the daily norm, together with singing familiar jingles to keep track of the 20 seconds recommended for hand washing. School breakfast and lunch pivoted from students being served in the cafeteria to picking up meals from drop-off sites through the Summer Feeding Program.
All under the directive of our governor’s orders, June 8 was the kickoff to continue the Summer Feeding Program and pick up where it left off at the end of school for meal distribution. This assures children and teens continue to have access to free, nutritious meals while school is not in session over the summer.
The running program is made possible by Hutchinson Public Schools, Common Cup and Hunger Free McLeod coming together to serve our community of families. The USDA provides the funding for breakfast and lunch, which are designed to meet their guidelines.
Pizza, chicken bites, gyros, cheesy bread, taco in a bag and barbecue pulled pork sandwiches are menus students will be able to enjoy all summer. The variety of pickup meals offered for a five-day week is attributed to some of the food coming frozen to you. On the school webpage isd423.org you will find simple preparation instructions and ingredients of the frozen entrées, as well as information on properly storing foods.
Also on the website is the meal order form accessible Tuesdays and Fridays to order bundled meals. Friday's order form is for picking up meals on Monday and receiving a 2-day meal package. Tuesday's order form is for picking up meals on Wednesday and receiving a 3-day meal package. The meal packages are only be distributed on Mondays and Wednesdays, containing both breakfast and lunch.
Meal can be picked up 11 a.m. to noon behind Park Elementary near the bus lane, and 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. behind Hutchinson Middle School near Door 13. All meals are free for any child that is 18 or younger. Students do not have to be enrolled in Hutchinson Public Schools to participate.
The Summer Meal Program will runs through Aug. 14, excluding the week of June 29 through July 3 for observance of the Fourth of July holiday week. In previous years, children ate the free meals on site. As a result of the guidelines in place during the pandemic, the meals may now be taken home to eat.
Close to 650 meals were served to community kids on June 8. I strongly encourage families to continue taking advantage of this great program to help ease some of the stress of these difficult times we all are experiencing. Feeding kids is what this program is all about.