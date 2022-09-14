The Hutchinson School District’s teachers are entering their 10th school year implementing Professional Learning Communities. The discussions and work for which our PLC teams engage is continual.
Basically, PLC’s are teams of teachers working together in inquiry and research to achieve better educational results for their students. When PLC teams meet, their work solely focuses on the betterment of student learning.
PLC teams meet weekly to discuss and act on improving learning for each student by focusing teaching and learning strategies on four guiding questions. The first question is, “What do we want students to learn?” Teachers answer this question by discussing which standards of learning are to be taught and how to best teach them. The answer to this question is driven by Minnesota or National standards, depending upon the subject matter.
The second question is,” How do we know if students learned the material?” To answer this question, teachers are creating new and modifying existing assessments to determine when students have learned the standards and when students need more support. Teachers continue to create and modify common assessments to use in each subject area to then analyze the data of how well all students perform on those standards of learning. Teachers can then work collaboratively in their PLC team to discuss together how to continue to achieve high results in learning.
As a district, we have continued to develop and refine our grading practices, moving to grading practices based on the learning standards to provide more accurate information to students, parents/guardians, and teachers about student learning. When entering grades in the gradebook, we want to provide more information and detail to students and their parents/guardians about what specific standards of learning have been or have not been met. We are also striving to put policies and procedures in place for students who have not yet reached proficiency to continue to learn from their mistakes, know specifically what to improve, and try again. Proficiency sometimes takes more than one attempt, and we embrace learning from mistakes.
The third and fourth PLC guiding questions are, “What do we do when students didn’t learn it?” and “What do we do when students already learned it? ” At all levels in the Hutchinson district, staff have been putting interventions in place to help students achieve learning in the classroom. By teachers working together in their PLC teams, this time allows for focused discussions on whether the interventions put in place worked or if more is needed to assist students in their learning.
As school staff continue to accentuate learning, parents ask your children not only “What did you do in school today?” but also ask and emphasize “What did you learn in school today?” Continue to emphasize with your child that attendance at school is vital for optimal learning success. We want all students to achieve proficiency and value the partnership with our families to achieve excellence for our students.
— Michael Scott is director of teaching and learning at Hutchinson Public Schools.