The Hutchinson School District’s teachers are entering their 10th school year implementing Professional Learning Communities. The discussions and work for which our PLC teams engage is continual.

Basically, PLC’s are teams of teachers working together in inquiry and research to achieve better educational results for their students. When PLC teams meet, their work solely focuses on the betterment of student learning.

— Michael Scott is director of teaching and learning at Hutchinson Public Schools.

