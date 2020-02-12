Students at West Elementary are learning how to safely and responsibly use technology with digital citizenship classes in kindergarten and first grade.
"They're growing up in a world where they've always had (digital devices)," Jocelyn Buckentin, the school's technology innovation specialist, told School Board members Monday evening. "Those devices can be wonderful things, but too much of anything isn't good."
Ten-minute lessons are designed to teach students about moderating technology and screen time to avoid fatigue, safe and responsible behaviors online, among other topics.
A new generation of children's storybooks touch on the themes and offer a context through which students can discuss bad ways in which technology was used. Music videos encourage students to be aware of their use of media and to get outside more.
Students are encouraged to try screen-free dinner or a half hour of family time with no screens.