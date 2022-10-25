Election Day is fast approaching.
Voters who did not vote early can head to the polls from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Hutchinson's 2022 polling locations have changed from years past. They are:
- Hutchinson Precinct 1, which covers the portion of the city east of State Highway 15, will vote at Ridgewater College, 2 Century Ave. S.E.
- Precinct 2, which covers everywhere north of the Crow River and west of State Highway 15, but also some portions of the city west of downtown and south of the Crow River, votes at Days Inn, 1000 Highway 7 W.
- Precinct 3, which covers southwest Hutchinson, west of State Highway 15 and south of the Crow River, save for a portion of the city near downtown, votes at the Recreation Center, 900 Harrington St.
See the map published with this story for more details.
A complete list of local voting locations was provided by McLeod County. The remaining locations are:
- Brownton — Brownton Community Center, 310 Second St. N., Brownton
- Glencoe — Glencoe City Center, 1107 11th St. E., Suite 112, Glencoe
- Lester Prairie — Lester Prairie City Hall, 37 Juniper St., Lester Prairie
- Silver Lake — Silver Lake Auditorium, 320 Main St. W., Silver Lake
- Stewart — Stewart Community Center, 551 Prior St., Stewart
- Winsted — Winsted City Hall, 201 First St. N., Winsted
- Acoma Township — Acoma Town Hall, 23486 230th St., Hutchinson
- Bergen Township — Lester Prairie Sportsmen's Club, 3548 180th St., Lester Prairie
- Collins Township — Stewart Community Center, 551 Prior St., Stewart
- Glencoe Township — Glencoe City Center, 1107 11th St. E., Suite 103, Glencoe
- Hale Township — Hale Town Hall, 9527 220th St., Silver Lake
- Hassan Valley — Township Hassan Valley Town Hall, 420 Ames St., Biscay
- Helen Township — Plato Fire Hall, 112 Second Ave. N.E., Plato
- Hutchinson Township — Gopher Campfire Club, 24718 County Road 7, Hutchinson
- Lynn Township — Lynn Town Hall, 14995 County Road 7, Hutchinson
- Penn Township — Penn Town Hall, 15989 40th St., Brownton
- Rich Valley — Township Rich Valley Town Hall, 16543 Ideal Ave., Glencoe
- Sumter Township — Brownton Community Center, 310 Second St. N., Brownton
- Winsted Township — Winsted Fire Hall, 431 Sixth St. S., Winsted
- Biscay — mail ballot
- Plato — mail ballot
- Round Grove Township — mail ballot
STUDY YOUR BALLOT AHEAD OF TIME
Local voters will have numerous races and a ballot question to consider on their 2022 ballots. Sample ballots are available for each address in the state at the Minnesota Secretary of State website at myballotmn.sos.state.mn.us.
Hutchinson residents have the following local races to consider:
- U.S. Representative District 7
- State Senator District 17
- State Representative District 17A
- County Auditor/Treasurer
- County Sheriff
- County Attorney
- Soil and Water Supervisor District 1
- Soil and Water Supervisor District 2
- Hutchinson Mayor
- Hutchinson City Council Member Seat 1
- Hutchinson City Council Member Seat 2
- School Board Member (elect three)
The following state races are also on the ballot:
- Governor and Lieutenant Governor
- Secretary of State
- State Auditor
- Attorney General
- Association Justice - Supreme Court 3
- Association Justice - Supreme Court 6
Voters will also be asked to vote on numerous 1st District judge positions.
Voters residing in Hutchinson School District 423 will also be asked to consider two ballot questions regarding the school's referendum revenue authorization, which is funded by local property taxes. One question asks voters to renew the $310.88 per-pupil levy for 10 years beginning with taxes payable in 2024. The second question asks for an additional $382 per pupil.
See the questions in a sidebar connected to this story.
EARLY VOTING
Early voting will remain open until Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8. All voters in the state have at least one place where they can vote early in person.
McLeod County residents can vote early from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the McLeod County Auditor-Treasurer's Office, 520 Chandler Ave. N. in Glencoe.
Hutchinson residents have a second option, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at Hutchinson City Center, 111 Hassan St. S.E., Hutchinson.
Voting locations must also be open the Saturday before the election from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the day before an election until 5 p.m.
VOTE EARLY BY MAIL
Voters hoping to cast their ballot early by mail will want to be certain to do so early enough to leave sufficient time for their ballot to arrive by mail and be counted by election day. Ballots received after Nov. 8 will not be counted.
To request a ballot be sent in the mail, voters must complete an absentee ballot application and send it to the McLeod County Auditor-Treasurer's Office. An application can be found at the Minnesota Secretary of State's website at tinyurl.com/y82vzlcn. A special application for active duty military personnel can also be found there.
Once a ballot has been mailed, voters can go online to mnvotes.sos.state.mn.us/absenteeballotstatus.aspx to check the status of their ballot.
TAKE CARE WITH EARLY VOTING
During the 2020 election, the requirement that signature envelopes have all squares completed was waived. But voting by mail, including completing each required square on the signature envelopes, has returned to its usual requirements for this election. Voters who don’t follow the guidelines are liable to have their ballot returned.
Each returned ballot with any one of the required “squares” not completed will be rejected and marked spoiled. A new ballot then is mailed to the voter. But if voters deliver a ballot too late for it to be returned, they may find out too late their vote was not counted. Ballots received after Nov. 8 will not be counted.
A state report said that 40.13% of rejected ballots statewide were due to no witness signature, while 6.68% have been rejected because the voter themself had not signed.
MAIL BALLOT PRECINCTS
McLeod County has three mail ballot precincts:
- City of Biscay
- City of Plato
- Round Grove Township
Registered voters in these precincts should have received their ballots by mail. Residents of these districts who would like to register can call the McLeod County elections department at 320-864-1203.
Voted mail ballots can be delivered to the McLeod County Auditor-Treasurer's Office at the McLeod County Government Center, 520 Chandler Ave N, Glencoe.