With the announced retirement of Hutchinson City Council Member Steve Cook, there was an opening for Seat 3 on the City Council that five men originally filed to fill.
Following August’s primary election, two men were left standing: John Lofdahl, a former City Council member, and Brandon Begnaud, a first-time candidate running for office.
On Oct. 7, Lofdahl and Begnaud took turns introducing themselves and answering questions submitted by city residents during a publicly broadcast candidate forum hosted by the Leader. The full forum video can be found at tinyurl.com/yxpxw2uf.
The candidates covered several topics and were in agreement in many ways, especially in their descriptions of the work council members do, and responsibilities council members have to represent the people and uphold the oath of office.
The two men also agreed that helping the city recover from the COVID-19 pandemic was a top priority, but where they diverged was on their feelings of recommended safety measures such as social distancing and wearing masks in public.
When asked what example they would set for residents regarding COVID-19 safety measures, Lofdahl took a hard stance in support of those measures, while Begnaud favored choice.
“It’s so sad that this has gotten political. We should be following the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control,” Lofdahl said. “Follow the science, the science is what’s going to get us out of here.”
“I think it’s a personal choice,” Begnaud said. “You can debate the science, but in general, be respectful. We’ve got to be respectful of everybody. If I choose not to wear a mask, I need to be respected. If you choose to wear a mask, I’ll respect you just as equally.”
Along with the city’s recovery from the pandemic, another priority Begnaud identified was making attracting businesses with low taxes and reasonable regulations. Lofdahl said that overseeing construction of the new police station would be a priority for him, as well as lobbying the state capital for Local Government Aid to help keep Hutchinson property taxes down.
When asked whether they felt the city was affordable or not, and how they would make it so, both candidates felt more could be done.
“There are quite a few people who commute to the Cities from out here because housing costs are lower, but if you look at the studies, workforce housing is difficult,” he said. “Right now it’s like $300,000 to build a house, it’s just crazy. Most people who are at the median income level can only afford a house that’s $180,000 to $200,000. So that’s difficult.”
Lofdahl suggested possible subsidies and easing regulations could help with the workforce housing issue. Begnaud agreed and added that growing the tax base with new businesses would help, along with cutting costs.
“Some of it has to do with just simple balanced budgeting, just like you would in your own household,” Begnaud said. “Creating a budget, cutting out some of the little things that maybe aren’t necessities.”
When asked how they would deal with forecasted levy increases of 5.9 to 6.4 percent to balance future budgets, the two candidates again referred back to their previous themes: LGA funding for Lofdahl cutting costs for Begnaud.
“Some of this is just the fault of this silly virus or whatever. Nobody really knows how soon the national, state and local economies might recover,” Begnaud said. “I think the responsible course would be to focus on basic services that are core for local government, while helping out our local businesses to stay in business and recover.”
“The biggest way you can balance the budget and keep property taxes low is increasing your base — that means bringing business to town — and by making sure that LGA keeps getting fully funded, because that’s $2.7 million a year into our budget,” Lofdahl said.
The candidates again differed on whether they would support a change to the city charter that would make it easier for citizens to petition for a ballot referendum. The charter currently requires a petition be signed by at least 10 percent of the city’s registered voters. Begnaud said he would support a change, while Lofdahl said he likely would not support a change.
Finally, when asked about identifying with a political party while running in a nonpartisan election, neither candidate saw anything wrong with it.
“These are nonpartisan races, but associating with one party or the other says a lot about where a person’s priorities might lay, and what their believes are as far as being more conservative, which I am,” Begnaud said.
“The most important thing is that people who are going to take the oath of office are willing to uphold the Constitution,” Lofdahl said.