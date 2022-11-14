Hutchinson voters chose Tim Burley as their newest City Council representative, and also kept Dave Sebesta during the Nov. 8 general election.

Burley topped Morgan Baum 3,014 to 2,419 in balloting for the Seat 1 opening created when current council member Mary Christensen opted not to run again. Sebesta, meanwhile, cruised to re-election 3,396 to 1,914 over challenger Christopher Olson. Mayor Gary Forcier also was re-elected, running unopposed.

