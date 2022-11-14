Hutchinson voters chose Tim Burley as their newest City Council representative, and also kept Dave Sebesta during the Nov. 8 general election.
Burley topped Morgan Baum 3,014 to 2,419 in balloting for the Seat 1 opening created when current council member Mary Christensen opted not to run again. Sebesta, meanwhile, cruised to re-election 3,396 to 1,914 over challenger Christopher Olson. Mayor Gary Forcier also was re-elected, running unopposed.
While different in their approach, Burley and Sebesta share sincerity to do what they think is best to suit Hutchinson voters, especially their best interests.
“Let the people who were pushing you to do this know you’re on the hook. You won the seat, now we need your help,” Burley said after election results were final. “I’m going to ask you questions because we make decisions best upon what you tell us.”
“Anybody who’s got a complaint, a solution, or a great idea to suggest? Let’s talk about it,” he added. “You start planning before you even get elected. If you don’t have a plan walking in, you’re behind the power curve.”
Burley also commented about working with County Attorney-elect, Ryan Hansch. “Considering Veteran’s issues and the court system, for rehabilitation of respective offenders, let’s make the (consequences of crimes) to heal, and get you better. Let’s work.”
For his part, Sebesta expressed appreciation to voters and a hope that the economy improves.
“I’m very appreciative of every vote that I got,” he said. “Hopefully, the recession doesn’t get any deeper than what it already is. Inflation might have already gone down, and let’s hope that helps, after it’s gone down one-tenth of a point.”
Sebesta mentioned recessions of the late ’80s, and of 2008 specifically.
“Oh, Lord,” he said. “Even back in 1981 and 1982, when interest rates went up to 18%, 19%, and 20%, when you sat in your business a week on end at a time, without a customer — that told you absolutely nothing was going on. People pulled their money back and tried to save as much as they could.
“We know how in Hutchinson was in 2007, when housing went away,” he continued. “Only because of uncertainty in the economy, but even today, we got used to low interest rates of bonding — under 1% the last few years. Now, we’re closer to 4% - 4.5%. It affects everybody, no matter who you are, or what you do. Renters were raising rent 20%-30% per month. That hurts the pocket book.”
The ripple effect of fiscal concerns have to be understood, Sebesta said, and managed by those in office.
“Money to spend on food, gas, rent, taxes — it hurts. We have to teach our children and their children that things that look good today, but tomorrow could look a lot different. The government’s money is taxpayers’ dollars that they are working with.”
Though he hasn’t even take office yet, Burley said he’s already on the job, in a sense, because of help he has received from current council members.
“Dave’s (Sebesta) been great about giving me information about what is coming up,” Burley said. “(Council member Chad) Czmowski reached out and said, ‘Hey, ready to work?’
“What we’re doing is, we’re all going to work for the benefit of this community,” he added. “We’re going to get the city and the county working together.”
Burley also commented that, even though the Hutchinson school district doesn’t fall under the city’s purview, “we need strong schools for a strong community. We all agree education attracts new families, new business, new employees.”
“City voters have a vested interest in the School District. They (parents) were concerned about transparency in the schools. So, when a voter wants to know about fiduciary responsibility which exists between the city and the schools? I’m going to tell them where the spending is going,” he added.