Voters in the Hutchinson School District have several options this year when it comes to filling the School Board's available seats.
In addition to five candidates vying to fill three seats with four-year terms, there are five different candidates vying to fill two seats with two-year terms. The latter seats were made available when two School Board members moved from the district.
To help voters get to know the candidates and their stances on the issues, all 10 candidates answered five questions with a 100-word limit. In this week's issue of the Leader were responses from the five candidates running for two-year seats: Melissa Kohls, Tammy Rolf, Erin Knudtson, Andrea Mitchell and incumbent Keith Kamrath. To read their responses, click on the links below.
Answers from the other five candidates running for four-year seats will be in the Oct. 7 issue of the Leader.