Election Day is just a couple months away, but Minnesota voters don't have to wait that long to cast their ballots.
Early voting for the general election begins Friday, Sept. 23, and will remain open until Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8. All voters in the state have at least one place where they can vote early in person.
McLeod County residents can vote early from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the McLeod County Auditor-Treasurer's Office, 520 Chandler Ave. N. in Glencoe.
Hutchinson residents have a second option, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at Hutchinson City Center, 111 Hassan St. S.E., Hutchinson.
Voting locations must also be open the Saturday before the election from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the day before an election until 5 p.m.
STUDY YOUR BALLOT AHEAD OF TIME
Local voters will have numerous races and a ballot question to consider on their 2022 ballots. To take a look before a visit to the polls, visit the Minnesota Secretary of State website at myballotmn.sos.state.mn.us. Sample ballots are available for each address in the state.
Hutchinson residents have the following local races to consider:
- U.S. Representative District 7
- State Senator District 17
- State Representative District 17A
- County Auditor/Treasurer
- County Sheriff
- County Attorney
- Soil and Water Supervisor District 1
- Soil and Water Supervisor District 2
- Hutchinson Mayor
- Hutchinson City Council Member Seat 1
- Hutchinson City Council Member Seat 2
- School Board Member (elect three)
The following state races are also on the ballot:
- Governor and Lieutenant Governor
- Secretary of State
- State Auditor
- Attorney General
- Association Justice - Supreme Court 3
- Association Justice - Supreme Court 6
Voters will also be asked to vote on numerous 1st District judge positions.
Voters residing in Hutchinson School District 423 will also be asked to consider two ballot questions regarding the school's referendum revenue authorization, which is funded by local property taxes. One question asks voters to renew the $310.88 per-pupil levy for 10 years beginning with taxes payable in 2024. The second question asks for an additional $382 per pupil.
Another story in this week's Leader details the wording of the two questions.
MINNESOTA MAKES IT EASY TO REGISTER
Minnesota residents must register to vote if they have never voted before, have not voted in the past four years, have moved since last voting, or if they have changed their name since last voting. Residents can confirm their voting status at mnvotes.sos.state.mn.us/VoterStatus.aspx.
Residents can register to vote in person or by mail at the McLeod County Auditor-Treasurer's Office or any city or town hall in the county. Applications can also be picked up at city halls, post offices and school district offices. To have a voter registration application mailed, call the Auditor-Treasurer's Office at 320-864-1260.
VOTE EARLY BY MAIL
Voters hoping to cast their ballot early by mail will want to be certain to do so early enough to leave sufficient time for their ballot to arrive by mail and be counted by election day. Ballots received after Nov. 8 will not be counted.
To request a ballot be sent in the mail, voters must complete an absentee ballot application and send it to the McLeod County Auditor-Treasurer's Office. An application can be found at the Minnesota Secretary of State's website at tinyurl.com/y82vzlcn. A special application for active duty military personnel can also be found there.
Once a ballot has been mailed, voters can go online to mnvotes.sos.state.mn.us/absenteeballotstatus.aspx to check the status of their ballot.
MAIL BALLOT PRECINCTS
McLeod County has three mail ballot precincts:
- City of Biscay
- City of Plato
- Round Grove Township
Registered voters in these precincts will receive a ballot by mail. Residents of these districts who would like to register can call the McLeod County elections department at 320-864-1203.
Voted mail ballots can be delivered to the McLeod County Auditor-Treasurer's Office at the McLeod County Government Center, 520 Chandler Ave N, Glencoe.