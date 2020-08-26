The primaries are over. The picture for Election Day has been made clear. We know which local, state and federal candidates will be on the ballot Nov. 3, but what do we know about the candidates? Especially our local candidates for City Council, mayor, County Board and School Board. Local voters have 20 candidates to consider in seven races, and half of those candidates will be elected to represent our readers.
While the presidential election takes national headlines, the reality is that local government matters most when it comes to the people making choices that will most directly affect our lives. The people you elect in city, county and school elections this November will make decisions about local services, funding and tax levies. Just look at recent decisions in Minneapolis to defund police, or even here in McLeod County with the Silver Lake vote to end local law enforcement and contract with the McLeod County Sheriff’s Office instead.
When it comes to local elections, the stakes are often much greater than most federal elections. Yet these are also the races people often know less about. They’re the down-ballot elections that may be left blank or filled in with little to no consideration.
Leader readers should know better by now than to ignore local elections. We strive to introduce candidates to our readers, and help residents get to know the people who are running to represent them. In that effort, the Leader has planned a series of stories and Q&As with local candidates to help readers make their decisions this fall. And even though Election Day is more than two months out, we’re working ahead to get this information out early for a surge of absentee voters this election. Because even if you want to vote early, you should know as much as you can about each candidate.
The Leader plans to host a candidate forum Thursday, Sept. 17, for McLeod County Board candidates, and another Wednesday, Oct. 7, for City Council and mayoral candidates. After each forum, you’ll be able to watch recordings and read what the candidates had to say in the following issues of the Leader.
And with 10 candidates running for five seats on the Hutchinson School Board, the Leader plans to send out questions to each of the candidates and print their responses in the Sept. 30 and Oct. 7 issues of the Leader.
Everything is set for the forums and questionnaires to candidates except one detail: The questions.
That’s where you, the readers, come in.
We generally think we’re pretty good at coming up with questions that are important to our readers and members of the voting community, but this year we’re asking for your help. What would you like us to ask the candidates?
Do you have a question about a city or county policy? Are you curious what the candidates think about a specific issue?
Whatever your questions are about, email them to wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com, along with your name and phone number in case we have to reach you, and we may ask the candidates.
We’re looking forward to hearing what issues are most important to you, and hearing what the candidates have to say.