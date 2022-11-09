Following are the unofficial vote tallies for local races in Tuesday's general election. Vote totals remain unofficial until reviewed and approved by canvassing board.
HUTCHINSON CITY COUNCIL
MAYOR
*-Gary Forcier 5,054
Write-in 109
SEAT 2
Morgan Baum 2,419
*-Tim Burley 3,014
Write-in 16
SEAT 2
*-Dave Sebesta 3,396
Christopher Olson 1,914
Write-in 24
HUTCHINSON DISTRICT 423 SCHOOL BOARD
*-Erin Knudtson 3,749
Samantha Casillas 2,957
Andrea Mitchell 1,829
*-Garrett Luthens 3,728
JoEllen Kimball 2,695
Dale Brandsoy 2,123
*-Danny Olmstead 3,421
SCHOOL DISTRICT 423 QUESTION 1
Renewal of Expiring School District Referendum Revenue Authorization
The board of Independent School District No. 423 (Hutchinson Public Schools) has proposed to renew the school district’s existing referendum revenue authorization of $310.88 per pupil which is scheduled to expire after taxes payable in 2023. The proposed referendum revenue authorization would be applicable for ten years beginning with taxes payable in 2024 unless otherwise revoked or reduced as provided by law. Shall the increase in the revenue proposed by the board of Independent School District No. 423 be approved? BY VOTING “;YES” ON THIS BALLOT QUESTION, YOU ARE VOTING TO EXTEND AN EXISTING PROPERTY TAX REFERENDUM THAT IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE.
*-YES 4,421
NO 3,671
SCHOOL DISTRICT 423 QUESTION 2
Approval of Additional School District Referendum Revenue Authorization
The board of Independent School District No. 423 (Hutchinson Public Schools) has proposed to increase its general education revenue by an additional $382 per pupil. The proposed referendum revenue authorization would be applicable for ten years beginning with taxes payable in 2023 unless otherwise revoked or reduced as provided by law. Shall the increase in the revenue proposed by the board of Independent School District No. 423 be approved? BY VOTING "YES" ON THIS BALLOT QUESTION, YOU ARE VOTING FOR A PROPERTY TAX INCREASE.
YES 3,233
*-NO 4,616
MCLEOD COUNTY
DISTRICT 2
*-Doug Krueger 2,506
Write-in 43
DISTRICT 5
*-Joe Nagel 2,459
Write-in 39
COUNTY AUDITOR/TREASURER
*-Connie Kurtzweg 13,250
Write-in 98
COUNTY SHERIFF
*-Tim Langenfeld 13,352
Write-in 107
COUNTY ATTORNEY
*-Ryan Hansch 9,883
Amy Olson Wehseler 5,473
Write-in 32
SOIL and WATER SUPERVISOR DISTRICT 1
*-Charles W. Mathews 12,993
Write-in 61
SOIL and WATER SUPERVISOR DISTRICT 2
*-Gary Templin 13,020
Write-in 57
MINNESOTA SENATE 16
*-Andrew Lang (R) 24,608
Fernando Alvarado (DFL) 10,692
Write-in 22
MINNESOTA HOUSE 16A
*-Dean Urdahl (R) 12,987
Robert M. Wright (DFL) 4,714
Write-in 24
MINNESOTA SENATE 17
*-Glenn Gruenhagen (R) 27,810
Chad Tschimperle (DFL) 11,797
Write-in 24
MINNESOTA HOUSE 17A
*-Dawn Gillman (R) 13,431
Jennifer Carpentier (DFL) 5,659
Write-in 29
U.S. CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 7
Travis “Bull” Johnson (LMN) 16,281
*-Michelle Fischbach (R) 204,330
Jill Abahsain (DFL) 84,238
Write-in 224