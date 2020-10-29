The mail is no longer an option for ballots for Tuesday’s election, Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon said Thursday evening following a court ruling that has thrown a wrench into his plans to accept late-arriving mailed ballots.
But there are still ways to vote if you don’t want to go to the polls Tuesday.
First: If you’ve already mailed your ballot and it’s been accepted, don’t worry. Your vote will count.
Thursday’s ruling by a federal appeals panel suggested there’s a decent chance that ballots that arrive after Tuesday might not be counted. Simon had planned to allow for late-arriving ballots mailed before Election Day.
“Voters should no longer place their absentee ballot in the mail,” Simon said after the ruling, a sentiment echoed by Gov. Tim Walz.
HOW TO VOTE
Here’s what Simon said you should do:
- If you’ve already put your ballot in the mail, you can track it at MNVotes.org/track. If your ballot has not yet been received, you can vote in person, either by absentee, or at your polling place on Election Day.
- You can deliver your ballot to your county election office by hand, or have someone you trust hand-deliver it.
- You can cast your vote in person with an absentee ballot at your local election office until offices close Monday.
- Of course, you can vote in person on Election Day at your polling place. The state’s Pollfinder Tool can show you where. Go to MNVotes.org and click on “find where I vote.”
￼In McLeod County, voters may drop their ballots off at the Auditor-Treasurer's Office at 2391 Hennepin Ave. N., in Glencoe.
In Meeker County, voters may drop their ballots off at 325 Sibley Ave. N., Courthouse Level 4, in Litchfield.
CURBSIDE VOTING
Curbside voting — staying inside your car to cast your ballot — is another option, either early or on Election Day. Counties must serve voters curbside if requested, but it’s a good idea to give election officials a heads up that you’re coming, if possible.
Finally, in special situations — say you’re hospitalized, living in a nursing home or assisted living facility or unable to go to a polling place for health reasons — you may ask an agent to pick up and deliver your absentee ballot for you. This is called “agent delivery.”
Your agent must be at least 18 years old, have a pre-existing relationship with you and cannot be a candidate. When returning a ballot, your agent must show identification with their name and signature on it.
The agent will have to make two trips to the local election office to complete this process. First, give your agent a completed absentee ballot application and a “request for agent delivery of absentee ballot” form and then have the agent take both forms to the election office to receive your ballot. The agent must return your ballot to the office by 3 p.m. on Election Day.