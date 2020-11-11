Hutchinson City Council won’t look much different than it did before the 2020 election, with the exception of one seat where the incumbent chose not to run for re-election.
Incumbent Mayor Gary Forcier and incumbent Seat 4 Council Member Chad Czmowski roundly defeated their challengers, with both earning more than 65 percent of the votes.
In the race for City Council Seat 3, where incumbent Steve Cook did not seek a second term, results were slightly closer but still definitive as Brandon Begnaud defeated former Council Member John Lofdahl by winning 58.55 percent of the votes.
Begnaud, a newcomer to the council, said he was honored and humbled to be elected, and he planned to work hard for everyone, whether they voted for him or not. He anticipates efforts to seek further state and federal resources to help Hutchinson’s businesses will be a top priority after he is sworn in.
“It’s important we work together to sustain and uplift each other as we get through this pandemic,” he said. “That unites us.”
Czmowski is one of the youngest members of the council but also one of the most experienced. He was first elected in 2008 and now earned a fourth term by defeating Jared Golde. Although this re-election was his closest compared to the past two, he still earned a healthy share of votes.
“I would just like to thank the Hutchinson voters for trusting me,” he said. “I’m looking forward to continuing what we have going on in Hutchinson right now. It’s been an exciting election.”
In addition to the city’s ongoing response to COVID-19, Czmowski highlighted construction of the city’s new police station as a big project for council members the next few years.
In the mayoral race, Forcier won a fourth straight term by defeating Morgan Baum’s pitch to become Hutchinson’s first woman mayor.
“It confirms that they like the job I’m doing,” Forcier said about the voters.
Looking ahead to the next years, Forcier said his priority will be to make sure businesses that are open stay open in Hutchinson in the face of COVID-19. It was a sentiment all winners of Hutchinson City Council elections echoed Wednesday morning.
“We’ve got to get behind them and get through this pandemic,” Forcier said.