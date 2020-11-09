Glencoe will have two new faces on its City Council following last week’s elections.
Following the announcement by Mayor Randy Wilson that he would not seek re-election this year, three challengers stepped up to fill his seat and Ryan Voss was the winner with 57.18 percent of the votes.
In two races for City Council, Precinct 1 Council Member Milan Alexander was defeated by challenger Sue Olson, who won 51.67 percent of the votes. Precinct 4 Council Member Cory Neid, however, won 61.67 percent of the votes to fend off a challenge from Kerry Ward.
The Glencoe-Silver Lake School District also had three School Board seats open, but all three were won by familiar faces. Clark Christianson, a former member of the board who did not seek re-election in 2018 but decided to run again this year, received 23.22 percent of the votes to win election. Incumbents Jamiie Alsleben and Donna VonBerge were also re-elected, while incumbent Kevin Kuester fell short by 30 votes.