Three Republicans representing McLeod and Meeker counties in St. Paul held on to their seats Nov. 3.
Sen. Scott Newman, Rep. Glenn Gruenhagen and Rep. Dean Urdahl are each set for another term with landslide results reported. Urdahl was unopposed.
MINNESOTA SENATE DISTRICT 18
Newman, R-Hutchinson, first began representing Senate District 18 after a 2010 race in which he garnered 56 percent of the vote. He has grown his lead since then and has won his fourth term with 71.36 percent of the vote (31,313 votes). Challenger Chad Tschimperle had 28.51 percent (12,512 votes).
District 18 includes McLeod, Meeker and Sibley counties.
Newman also served in the Minnesota House of Representatives from 2004 to 2007.
MINNESOTA HOUSE DISTRICT 18B
Gruenhagen, R-Glencoe, is locked in for his sixth two-year term. He narrowly won in 2010, but since then has maintained extensive percentage point leads over challengers, and this year is no different with a landslide victory. He had 71.37 percent of the vote (15,469 votes), compared to 28.53 percent from challenger Heather Bakke (6,183 votes).
"I really appreciate the community input," he said Wednesday morning of his level of local support. "I will do the best I can to represent their value down at the capitol."
Gruenhagen highlighted the deficit as the No. 1 issue for 2021, and pointed to Gov. Tim Walz's us of emergency powers as a source of strain for the state's economy. He anticipates the deficit will be larger than the previously projected $2.4 billion amount.
"That's going to loom larger than anything else," Gruenhagen said.
District 18B includes Hutchinson’s east side, Winsted, Silver Lake, Biscay, Stewart, Brownton, Glencoe, Plato, New Auburn, Green Isle, Gibbon, Winthrop, Gaylord, Arlington and Le Sueur.
MINNESOTA HOUSE DISTRICT 18A
Much like Newman and Gruenhagen, Urdahl, R-Acton Township, tends to win by large margins in his central Minnesota district. Two years ago, he was more than 40 points ahead of Democrat Justin Vold, and four years ago he ran unopposed.
Urdahl was unopposed again this year and received 19,548 votes (97.59 percent) compared to 482 write-in votes.
"I'm looking forward to going to work to meet the concerns and needs of the people I represent," Urdahl said.
He also highlighted the state deficit as the largest issue for Minnesota lawmakers in 2021.
District 18A includes Watkins, Kingston, Grove City, Litchfield, Darwin, Dassel, Cokato, Cosmos, Cedar Mills and the west half of Hutchinson.
THE BIGGER PICTURE
Despite his victory, Urdahl said he was disappointed with some election results as of Wednesday morning.
"We don't have a clear victory with the presidency. I hope we do soon," he said.
But he was pleased to see the GOP retain control of the U.S. Senate.
"(It) will be a back stop against some detrimental legislation that will come forward," Urdahl said. "Same thing in Minnesota. We have the state senate."
Republicans also claimed additional seats in the state House of Representatives, but not enough to wrestle it from DFL control.
"We did get Michelle Fischbach in there," Gruenhagen said, referring to the race for Minnesota's Seventh Congressional District. "It was a nice win."
Fischbach unseated blue dog Democrat Collin Peterson, who has held the seat since 1991.