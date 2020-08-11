Local races with multiple candidates were narrowed to two Tuesday as Minnesota and McLeod County voters went to the polls for the primary election.
Locally, voters in Hutchinson narrowed the field of candidates in the City Council Seat 3 race, and voters in Silver Lake, Winsted, Lester Prairie, Hale Township, Winsted Township and Bergen Township trimmed their options for County Commissioner District 1 to two candidates.
HUTCHINSON CITY COUNCIL SEAT 3
Brandon Begnaud and John Lofdahl garnered the most votes, with 754 and 396, respectively. That means they'll be on the ballot this November.
Candidates William Teetzel (104 votes), Mark Carrigan (254) and Jeff Liestman (216) will not advance.
The incumbent, Steve Cook, didn't run.
Results are preliminary prior to canvasing.
MCLEOD COUNTY BOARD DISTRICT 1
Of three candidates, Nathan Schmalz (392 votes) and José Luciano (348) came out ahead, and will be on the ballot this November.
The race was tight, however, with the third candidate, Anthony Kadlec, garnering 306 votes.
The incumbent, Ron Shimanski, didn't run.
Results are preliminary prior to canvasing.
U.S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 7
McLeod County residents also voted in wider primary races for the Seventh Congressional District. Collin Peterson currently holds the seat.
So far, with about 84 percent of votes counted:
- Republican: Former Lt. Gov. Michelle Fischbach is in the lead in the Republican primary with 21,321 votes (59.31 percent). Dave Hughes, who challenged Peterson in 2016 and 2018 in races that came to a difference of roughly 5 percentage points, has garnered 8,018 votes (22.31 percent). Noel Collis has garnered 5,225 votes (14.54 percent), William Louwagie has garnered 881 votes (2.45 percent) and Jayesun Israel Sherman has garnered 502 votes (1.4 percent).
- Democrat: Peterson is ahead in the Democratic-Farmer Labor Party primary with 22,253 votes (76.15 percent). Alycia Gruenhagen has 4,774 votes (16.34 percent) and Stephen Emery has 2,195 votes (7.51 percent).
- Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis: Rae Hart Anderson is on top with 174 votes (68.77 percent). Kevin "NeSe" Shores has 79 votes (31.23 percent).
- Legal Marijuana: Slater Johnson has 100 percent of the votes — 448.
U.S. SENATE
All Minnesotans voted in a statewide primary for U.S. Senate. Tina Smith currently holds the seat.
So far, with about 85 percent of votes counted:
- Republican: Jason Lewis leads with 165,391 votes (78.29 percent). Cynthia Gail is second with 15,098 votes (7.15 percent), John Berman has 13,955 votes (6.61 percent), Bob Carney Jr. has 8,968 votes (4.25 percent) and James Reibestien has 7,842 votes (3.71 percent).
- Democrat: Smith is leading the field with 413,273 votes (87.02 percent). Following her are Paula Overby with 24,530 votes (5.16 percent), Ahmad Hassan with 17,440 votes (3.67 votes), Steve Carlson with 14,365 votes (3.02 percent) and Christopher Lovell Seymore Sr. with 5,332 votes (1.12 percent)
- Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis: Oliver Steinberg has 100 percent of the votes — 2,599.
- Legal Marijuana: Kevin O'Connor has 100 percent of the votes — 5,925.