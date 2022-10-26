Hutchinson newcomer Christopher Olson is challenging incumbent Dave Sebesta for election to City Council Seat 2.
Olson is new to Hutchinson, and works out of town.
“I’m a CNC machinist, by trade, and I work out of Willmar. I have three children — Darma, Daniel and Caleb. I’m a member of the Minnesota Aquarium Society and enjoy fishing and hunting.”
Olson wants his youth to be an asset to the Hutchinson City Council.
“I want to be there, with a younger voice (to represent) my generation,” he said. “I’d like to see healthy job development through advocacy and affordable housing.”
Olson continued with something he’d like for Hutchinson, highlighting finding a way within budget to improve city infrastructure.
“Obviously, housing is a business transaction so that’s not something the city council necessarily takes care of, but they can advocate,” he sad, taking note of the city’s 1% vacancy rate. “They can go looking through grants and incentives to encourage it.
“Affordable housing encourages other people to move into this community,” Olson added. “Without it, it’s hard getting people to come here. If I didn’t have the work that I did, I wouldn’t be here, myself, other than I enjoy my family being here.”
He said as a machinist, he takes a strategic approach to solving problems, and he could bring that to a role on the City Council.
“I’m good at looking into the details and finding the flaw. I’m hoping if I was a member (of the council) I would ... be able to find those opportunities and polish them up for the community,” Olson said. “I feel I would be a well-needed roadblock to unnecessary spending, if need be.
“To me, I’m trying to be an advocate for the nuclear family, you know? I’m a family man. I have three children. I want to have the same opportunities available to me to be there for them, my children’s friends, and other community members,” Olson concluded.
Sebesta was elected nearly four years ago, having moved to Hutchinson two decades ago, and said the city has much to be proud of.
He points out to new members of the Hutchinson community that, “We have great trails, we have great parks, schools, law enforcement, shopping, and those type of things.”
He moved with his family from Laramie, Wyoming, in 1990. He worked in the retail lumber business for 40 years, and has been retired about 15 years. He’s an active Lions Club and Oddfellows member, and a military veteran.
“My voting record is going to be somewhat, conservative,” Sebesta said. “I stand for freedom, prayer, and I stand to be level-headed, most of the time. If something is viable, attainable, and affordable, and it’s not going to hurt the taxpayers, (he will likely support it).”
It isn’t possible to satisfy everyone all the time, Sebeta said, so he “tries to do what’s good for the community, plan for the future, and that holds many unexpected things, today. It isn’t like four years ago. There wasn’t a recession, we didn’t worry about inflation, we had inexpensive interest rates and things were being done that benefited all citizens, though they may not have benefited, alike.”
He laments issues challenging the council in this time need to be heavily scrutinized, and considerations will have to be made to make tough decisions.
“Who are we benefiting? Who are we going to hurt?” he asked rhetorically. “In some form or another ‘hurt’ is not intended, by any means, but today’s economic situation — it’s not easy in the city council to look at a 3% or 4% levy hike and knowing that the county is probably going to be coming with a levy hike, then the school needs more money, you know.
“Being a God-fearing person, knowing what truth is, and knowing what is right and wrong, I don’t think that I’m going to be leading anyone down the wrong path,” he concluded. “I can’t make the choices that will benefit (everyone, all of the time) but I will (do so in the best interest of the Hutchinson community).”