Minnesotans, and residents of McLeod County, have historically turned out to vote in greater numbers than many places across the United States.
Those seeking to cast their ballot in the 2020 general election need not wait until Nov. 3. Early voting, which is open to all Minnesotans, opened Sept. 18 and is available both in person and through the mail via absentee ballot. This year's ballots include numerous local, state and federal elections, including the election for president of the United States.
VOTE EARLY BY MAIL
Voters hoping to cast their ballot early by mail will want to be certain to do so early enough to leave sufficient time for their ballot to arrive by mail and be counted. Ballots must arrive at the McLeod County Auditor-Treasurer's Office no later than 3 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3.
To request a ballot be sent in the mail, voters must complete an absentee ballot application and send it to the McLeod County Auditor-Treasurer's Office at 2391 Hennepin Ave. N., Glencoe, MN 55336. An application can be downloaded at tinyurl.com/yyk6er3y. An online application can be found through the state at tinyurl.com/y82vzlcn.
If you are applying for an absentee ballot because you or your family are active duty military or because you will be overseas, you are entitled to special protections through the Federal Postcard Application. Learn more at mnvotes.org.
Once a ballot has been mailed, voters may go online to mnvotes.sos.state.mn.us/absenteeballotstatus.aspx to check the status of their ballot to see if its been received and accepted.
MAIL-IN PRECINCTS
If you are a resident of Biscay, Plato, Bergen Township, Collins Township, Glencoe Township, Hale Township, Hassan Valley Township, Helen Township, Hutchinson Township, Lynn Township, Rich Valley Township, Round Grove Township, Sumter Township or Winsted Township, you are in a mail ballot precinct. This means in-person precincts will not be open on Election Day for voting or ballot drop-off.
Residents of mail-in precincts who are registered as voters should receive ballots in the mail. McLeod County does not have a drop box for ballots. Ballots can be mailed or delivered in person to the McLeod County Auditor-Treasurer's Office at 2391 Hennepin Ave.N., Glencoe, MN 55336. Office hours 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Hours are extended 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2; and 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3. By statute, a registered voter in a mail ballot precinct may not place their ballot into a tabulator.
If mailing, ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received within the next seven days to be counted. To register and receive a ballot, call 320-864-1203.
VOTE EARLY IN PERSON
McLeod County voters can cast their ballot early, in person, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday at the Auditor-Treasurer's Office.
Hutchinson residents can do so as well 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday at Hutchinson City Center, 111 Hassan St. S.E., Hutchinson. Additional special hours at Hutchinson City Center are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31; and 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday, Nov. 2.