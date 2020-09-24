The 2020 elections are only a few weeks away, and central Minnesota Republicans have been busy recently trying to fire up their base.
On Sept. 16, Minnesota 7th Congressional District candidate Michelle Fischbach told supporters at a Glencoe rally that the party planned to turn the state red this year. On Sept. 21, U.S. Senate candidate Jason Lewis, rival to Sen. Tina Smith, visited a GOP rally at the Hutchinson Event Center.
"We have been traveling Greater Minnesota at an intense pace," Lewis said. "We're seeing a real groundswell of support."
Lewis believes Minnesota voters are invested in Republican candidates across the ticket this year due to dissatisfaction with Gov. Tim Walz's response to COVID-19.
"You had a number of people in Greater Minnesota, especially hog farmers, who were just devastated by the lockdown," Lewis said. "And all the ancillary businesses, and the small mom and pop shops who literally were told, 'You can't engage in commerce.'"
He sees western Minnesota coming out for President Donald Trump again, the blue collar workers in the Iron Range coming to the Republican Party, and suburbs on the issue of public safety.
If elected, Lewis said he would support liability protection for businesses in the face of the pandemic.
"These businesses are afraid to open up because they think someone's going to come in there and they're going to go home a week later, get sick, and they're gonna sue the business," he said. "That's something that could have been part of the last COVID relief bill, but it was blocked."
The No. 1 way to help farmers would be to open up markets, Lewis said, which he would support.
If elected, Lewis would also support expanding the 2017 tax cuts.
"The key is to make certain they're permanent," he said. "None of them are permanent."
He would also support making permanent the Hyde Amendment, which bars the use of federal funds to pay for abortions except to save the life of the mother, or if the pregnancy arises from incest or rape.
"You have to do that every other year now," he said.
Lewis' visit to Hutchinson also came days after the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and he weighed in on the subject. Because American voters elected President Donald Trump, and a majority Republican senate, Lewis sees the party as having a mandate to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg ahead of the 2020 election.
President Barack Obama, he argued, did not have the same mandate when he sought to fill Antonin Scalia's seat ahead of the 2016 election because the Senate opposed him. Lewis also opposes the notion of adding seats to the Supreme Court.
"If (Democrats) put on three seats, right, Republicans take the Senate back in a few years, they put on another three," Lewis said, "and you start to see where this goes."