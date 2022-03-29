McLeod County Sheriff Tim Langenfeld announced Tuesday his intent to run for the office in November's general election.
"Law enforcement is currently experiencing some challenging times and we need to continue to work with the citizens to maintain and improve upon the quality of service that is provided and expected in McLeod County," he said in a statement.
Langenfeld began his career in 1994 as a part-time officer in Winsted before moving to full time the next year. He joined the McLeod County Sheriff's Office in 1996 and became a patrol sergeant. In 2004 he joined the Eden Prairie Police Department but returned to the McLeod County Sheriff's Office in 2007 as chief deputy for former McLeod County Sheriff Scott Rehmann. When Rehmann retired in 2020, Langenfeld was appointed by the McLeod County Board to finish the term through 2022.
"I am grateful for all of the support I have already received and would be honored to continue to serve as your sheriff into the future," Langenfeld said.
— Jeremy Jones