As votes around the country continued to be counted this week, two things were clear: A record-setting 160 million Americans turned out to vote in the 2020 election, and Minnesota once again led the way with an estimated 79.3 percent voter turnout, according to the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, this election will also be remembered as the year of absentee and mail voting. In Minnesota, out of an estimated 3,268,588 total voters, about 56.4 percent — or 1,846,668 — cast absentee ballots.
McLeod County met or exceeded those statewide trends as an estimated 21,024 registered voters — about 93 percent — cast ballots this year, and Auditor-Treasurer Connie Kurtzweg reported 11,505 absentee/mail ballots had been processed, about 54.7 percent. On Election Day alone, Kurtzweg said, about 850 ballots were delivered to or voted at her office, “which is a huge amount for my staff and I to process.”
Breaking those numbers down even further, Hutchinson’s three precincts recorded 8,672 voters, and 3,950 were absentee or mail ballots, about 45.54 percent.
Looking back at past elections, the county’s preliminary 93 percent turnout was more than the past three presidential elections. In 2016, 91.67 percent of registered voters filled out ballots, 92.26 percent in 2012, and 91.04 percent in 2008. In 2004, however, 95.25 percent of voters turned out.
While McLeod County voters showed up to the polls in large numbers like other Minnesotans, they did not necessarily cast their ballots with the majority of state voters. McLeod County predominantly voted for conservative candidates in statewide elections, of which there were only a few.
In the race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, Biden won Minnesota by seven percentage points, but Trump won the county by an overwhelming 36 percentage points. A Republican presidential candidate hasn’t won Minnesota since Richard Nixon in 1972.
The same was true for the U.S. Senate election, in which Sen. Tina Smith won Minnesota by five points, but her challenger, Jason Lewis, won McLeod County by 32 points.
While most of the votes in McLeod County have been counted, Kurtzweg said they may not yet be finished. Despite a federal court case requiring mail-in ballots received after Nov. 3 to be segregated from those received on or before Election Day, Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon has instructed election officials to count mail-in ballots received by the original Nov. 10 deadline, so long as they are postmarked by Nov. 3.
“We are actually counting them, and we have been instructed to tabulate them, and they will be included with the results and the county canvas (on Nov. 12),” Kurtzweg said. As of Monday morning, Kurtzweg said her office had received seven mail-in ballots after Election Day.