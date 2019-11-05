It's Tuesday, Nov. 5, and all around McLeod County voters will head to polls to decide several special school elections. Below is a list of area school districts holding elections, along with polling locations and hours.
HUTCHINSON PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Location: Hutchinson Recreation Center, 900 Harrington St. S.W., Hutchinson
Hours: 7 am.-8 p.m.
LITCHFIELD PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Location: St. Philip Church, 821 E. Fifth St., Litchfield
Hours: 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
GLENCOE-SILVER LAKE PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Location: Glencoe City Center, 1107 11th Street E., Glencoe
Hours: 10 a.m-8 p.m.
GIBBON-FAIRFAX-WINTHROP PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Location: Winthrop Community Hall (second floor), 305 North Main Street, Winthrop
Hours: noon-8 p.m.
HOWARD LAKE-WAVERLY-WINSTED PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Location: Howard Lake City Hall, 625 Eighth Avenue, Howard Lake
Hours: 7 a.m.-8 p.m.