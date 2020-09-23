Hutchinson was visited by another influential member of President Trump’s 2020 campaign Wednesday. Senior advisor John Pence, nephew of Vice President Mike Pence, visited town to promote early in-person and absentee voting, which opened Sept. 18.
During his visit, Pence took time to talk with the Leader and answer a few questions about President Trump’s campaign and the upcoming election.
The issue of ethanol waivers is important to Minnesota corn and ethanol producers. Despite a recent decision by the Environmental Protection Agency to reject 54 production waivers, some farmers may still be upset by the approval of more than 80 refinery exemptions in 2019, which reduced ethanol production and corn sales. If President Trump is re-elected, what will he do to make sure that Minnesota farmers and ethanol producers have a market for their products?
“It’s a good policy question that would best be answered by the White House. I can tell you, though, a farmer actually brought that up to me yesterday. Being in communities like the Trump Victory field program, they’re working with farmers, they’re working with folks right here in Minnesota as we work to re-elect this president.
“That input is taken back to the White House, and I think … a sort of rule of thumb here that this president has shown over the last three years is standing up for the American worker. That includes the American farmer. Renegotiating trade deals in the past like NAFTA and replacing them with trade deals that are for free, fair and reciprocal trade, the USMCA.
“Dairy farmers are set to benefit from the USMCA, that’s over $24 billion in industry here. The president called out unfair trade practices to make sure we’re putting the American worker first, and our farmers first, and that’s why I’m here in Minnesota to make sure folks know President Trump is fighting for every American.”
The president is on record as having said back in March that he downplayed the danger of coronavirus. With more than 200,000 Americans now dead, was that a mistake?
“You have to look at the context of when that comment was said. It was five days after we were making the hard sacrifices as a country to shut down this economy, an economy that had reached historic low unemployment for Americans of every demographic. Lowest unemployment for Black Americans, Hispanic Americans, a 59-year low for women.
“The president has said, just as any country facing a crisis, keeping calm and carrying on is important, and the president also showed tough leadership in those moments in asking all of us to do our part when we did the 45 days to slow the spread.”
At a recent rally in Bemidji, Minnesota, the president said Joe Biden would “flood your state with an influx of refugees from Somalia," and that the state would be “overrun and destroyed.” Why did President Trump single out an ethnic group of about 57,000 people in Minnesota, and is there any concern comments like that will create hostility toward the Somali community?
“The president is fighting for legal immigration, merit-based immigration. And making sure that we know who’s entering our country has been something that the president has promised the American people he’d do. Fighting for stronger borders and border security to make sure we have legal immigration.
“Wanting legal immigration isn’t an ethnic issue, it’s an American issue. The president calling out a particular country that we just saw this week, ICE detaining over 50 folks from Somalia on suspicion of terrorism, he has the authority to do so because his No. 1 priority is to keep the American people safe.”
A slew of books about the president and his administration have come out in recent months. Former members of the administration such as John Bolton and Olivia Troye, former associates such as Michael Cohen, and the president’s niece, Mary Trump, all painting unflattering portraits of President Trump in their books. What’s the administration’s response to this slew of books coming out, and why does he think these people are choosing to speak out now?
“Well, the swamp is pretty deep, and the swamp can be hard to drain. I think President Trump was sent to Washington, D.C., to upset the status quo, to not accept the way things have always been done, but to seek a different path for the American people. Because of that, there’s enemies, I’m sure, that have been in Washington for a long time that are fighting back against him.
“But if you look at the record of results … this president is fighting for, just in the last 30 days, two peace accords in the Middle East. These actions the president is taking to put our country first, and rebuilding the military to insure peace through strength, are having real results, and the American people see that.”