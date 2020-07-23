Residents in the northeast portion of McLeod County will have a change of representation on the County Board starting January.
While incumbent Ron Shimanski has decided not to run for re-election, three candidates have thrown their hat into the ring to fill the District 1 seat. That means before the November general election, an Aug. 11 primary election will narrow the field to two.
On the primary ballot will be Anthony Kadlec, Jose Luciano and Nathan Schmalz. The winner of the race will represent Silver Lake, Winsted, Lester Prairie, Hale Township, Winsted Township and Bergen Township on the county board.
To help voters make a choice this August and November, the three candidates answered questions for a Q&A. Here are their responses: