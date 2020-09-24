Early voting is open in Minnesota, and the Nov. 3 election is less than six weeks.
Are you looking to find more information about local state and county candidates? Do you live in Glencoe or the Glencoe-Silver Lake School District and want to know more about who is running for City Council, mayor and the School Board?
The Glencoe Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism hosted its own candidate forum Wednesday, Sept. 23, with candidates from several local races.
Included in the forum were:
- Minnesota Senate District 18 candidates Scott Newman and Chad Tschimperle (start of the video to 11:24),
- Minnesota House of Representatives District 18B candidates Glenn Gruenhagen and Heather Bakke (11:25 to 24:55),
- Glencoe City Council 1st Precinct candidates Milan Alexander and Sue Olson (24:56 to 36:40),
- Glencoe City Council 4th Precinct candidates Cory Neid and Kerry Ward (36:41 to 46:27)
- Glencoe mayoral candidates Barb Jenneke, Ryan Voss and David Stark (46:28 to 1:02.11),
- McLeod County District 4 candidates Rich Pohlmeier and Daryl Luthens (1:02.13 to 1:11.45),
- Glencoe-Silver Lake School Board candidates Donna VonBerge, David Brown and Clark Christianson (1:11.46 to 1:32.43), and
- McLeod County District 1 candidates Nathan Schmalz and Jose Luciano (1:32.44 to the end of the video).
Each candidate gave a short introduction and answered questions from a moderator. The full video of the event is below.