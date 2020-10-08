If you're trying to decide who to vote for in the upcoming Hutchinson City Council and mayoral elections, the Hutchinson Leader hosted a candidate forum Thursday night.
Candidates John Lofdahl and Brandon Begnaud are running for City Council Seat 3, candidate Jared Golde is running against incumbent Chad Czmowski for City Council Seat 4, and Morgan Baum is running against incumbent Gary Forcier for mayor.
All six candidates used the forum to introduce themselves, answer questions submitted by readers, and make their case for why residents should elected them in their respective races.