If you're trying to decide who to vote for in the upcoming Hutchinson City Council and mayoral elections, don't miss tonight's forum with the candidates starting at 6:30 p.m.
To watch a live broadcast of the forum, tune in to the Hutchinson Community Video Network channel, or watch HCVN's live YouTube stream of the event at youtube.com/c/HCVNonline/live.
Candidates John Lofdahl and Brandon Begnaud are running for City Council Seat 3, candidate Jared Golde is running against incumbent Chad Czmowski for City Council Seat 4, and Morgan Baum is running against incumbent Gary Forcier for mayor.
All six candidates will introduce themselves and answer questions submitted by Leader readers to help voters decide who they will choose in the upcoming election.
Following the live broadcast of the forum, a recording will also be available on HCVN's YouTube channel at youtube.com/c/HCVNonline/videos.