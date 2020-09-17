If you're trying to decide who to vote for in the upcoming McLeod County District 1 or District 4 commissioner races, don't miss the Hutchinson Leader's McLeod County candidate forum starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17.
To watch a live broadcast of the forum, tune in to the Hutchinson Community Video Network channel, or watch HCVN's live youtube stream of the event at youtube.com/c/HCVNonline/live.
Candidate Daryl Luthens is running against incumbent Rich Pohlmeier for District 4, which represents the southeast side of Hutchinson, Biscay, Brownton, Hassan Valley Township, Rich Valley Township and Sumter Township.
Candidates Nathan Schmalz and Jose Luciano are running for the District 1 seat, which represents Silver Lake, Winsted, Lester Prairie, Hale Township, Winsted Township and Bergen Township.
All four candidates will introduce themselves and answer questions submitted by Leader readers to help voters decide who they will choose in the upcoming election.
Following the live broadcast of the forum, a recording will also be available on HCVN's youtube channel at youtube.com/c/HCVNonline/videos.