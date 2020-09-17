Four candidates for McLeod County commissioner spoke and answered questions Thursday night during the Hutchinson Leader's 2020 McLeod County candidate forum.
District 4 candidates Rich Pohlmeier and Daryl Luthens, and District 1 candidates Nathan Schmalz and Jose Luciano talked about themselves and why they're running for county commissioner, then answered the following seven questions that were submitted to the Leader by our readers:
1. Should you be elected in November, what are the top two or three priorities you would focus on as a commissioner?
2. How do you feel about McLeod County providing curbside recycling to cities, while at the same time removing township drop-off locations for recycling? Should they have equal service? Please support your answer.
3. Trailblazer Transit provides transportation services to Sibley, McLeod and Wright counties. Do you believe that Trailblazer Transit is providing a fair value for the taxpayer dollars that support it? Please support your answer.
4. Should the remaining Dakota Rail Regional Trail between Lester Prairie and Hutchinson be developed as a paved or unpaved trail? Please support your answer.
5. In September 2019, President Trump issued an executive order that requires county commissioners to vote to allow for refugee resettlement into county communities. If a Minnesota resettlement agency asked to resettle refugees in McLeod County, would you support that or not, and why?
6. The county is spending $12 million to renovate the former Jungclaus building in Glencoe into a government center. Is this a good investment? Please support your answer.
7. What do you feel is the job description of county commissioners, and to whom are they responsible?