If you saw a big, pink bus rolling through Hutchinson last Wednesday, don’t be alarmed. It was just the Women for Trump Minnesota bus tour, which made a stop in Hutchinson for a small rally in support of President Trump’s reelection bid this November.
On the bus were Minnesota GOP Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan, Katrina Pierson, senior adviser to the president, and although she wasn’t part of the bus tour, 7th Congressional District candidate Michelle Fischbach also visited the rally to speak with supporters.
The bus only made a short stop for a photo opportunity and to speak with people, but all three women for Trump took a few minutes to answer some of the Leader’s questions about the upcoming presidential election.
With the president’s recent visit to Mankato and the Women for Trump bus tour, there seems to be a concerted effort to reach Minnesota voters in the final months before the election. Democrats have won 11 straight presidential elections in Minnesota. Why do Republicans believe he can be the first GOP presidential candidate to win the state since 1972?
PIERSON: Now we have the opportunity to tell the voters of Minnesota about all the accomplishments this president has achieved. And when you look at the current events, whether it be in Minnesota or across the country, Democrats have really taken a sharp left turn, and it’s become more of a socialist/marxist position that they’ve held for the better part of a year. Now you have a presidential ticket that strongly promotes all of the destruction that has been happening in some of our cities, our Democrat-run cities, actually, with the violence and the chaos, and nobody is doing anything about it. What voters can be reassured by is President Trump being the law-and-order candidate. He’s made that very clear.
FISCHBACH: I think President Trump is very popular in Minnesota. As you talk to the folks out there, both men and women … understand that President Trump is the one who is going to lead this country forward. He knows how to deal with the economy, he know how to make sure this country moves forward, and I think that is why. … And he came so close last time, I think we just need to make sure everybody hears the message and gets that out this year.
Retired Army Gen. Colin Powell on Aug. 18 endorsed Joe Biden in a speech during the Democratic National Convention, and he criticized President Trump’s leadership, saying “Today we are a country divided, and we have a president doing everything in his power to make it that way, and keep us that way.” We have many veterans in the Hutchinson area who may respect Powell for his past service in the military and Republican Party. How do you respond to his endorsement of Biden and criticism of President Trump?
PIERSON: I think we should respect the service of everyone who serves, regardless of their political affiliation or who they support for president, it’s just that simple. But veterans also know the commitment our president has made to the veterans as a whole, in regards to health care and many other things. This president has very much proven that past leadership has failed our veterans, and he’s been a champion and true fighter, and I don’t think any speech that’s going to be given at the (Democratic National Convention) is going to convert anyone when you’re looking at where we are today, and you compare that to where we were prior to the president.
Minnesota recently held a primary election in which mail-in voting grew in popularity. Many people in small communities have no other choice but to vote by mail, and in other cases people have concerns about COVID-19 and the safety of voting in person. Should Minnesotans casting their ballots for President Trump trust mail-in voting during this election?
CARNAHAN: The president has talked about this. The postal service has issues that have existed long before he ever took the presidency, and those are things that the postal service will continue to work on. But in terms of this election, yes, the absentee ballot process has worked in Minnesota for many, many years, I don’t know why it wouldn’t work this time. We just don’t want to see the rampant fraud coming forward with ballot harvesting, with all voting by mail, where there is no verification check.
In 2016, polls say between 39 and 42 percent of women in the country voted for President Trump. That number can be debatable, but certainly the president would like more women to vote for him. So for women who didn’t vote for President Trump in 2016, why should they reconsider their choice?
PIERSON: I would say we are going to see more women vote for President Trump, mainly because women want to keep their private health insurance, women want their kids in school, and women want their communities to be safe, and I think those are really the top three issues that I think women are looking at in 2020.
FISCHBACH: I will go back to the economy, because the economy is so important for everyone, men and women alike, and he knows how to lead us out of the COVID slump, or whatever you want to call it at this point. But in addition to that, he understands the importance of making sure we have strong police protection and our rights are protected. The Democrats are trying to defund police and get rid of and just have anarchy, I think the women understand it is important that we make sure we have a strong police force, and President Trump supports that.
Businesses are struggling with and without the stimulus packages. They don’t care right now about politics, they care about staying open, feeding their families and having a nest egg down the road. Is it possible to work with bi-partisanship to help businesses that are truly looking at closing by the end of the year or early 2021?
FISCHBACH: On the federal level, I’m not intimately involved yet because I’m not elected, but I do understand they’re working on an additional stimulus package right now. I will say that a lot of the issues that have been caused are not necessarily at the federal level, it’s the shutdowns that have happened on the state levels, and those shutdowns kind of not being consistent, the explanations have not been strong enough about what is acceptable and what isn’t. So I think a lot of those issues have been mishandled on the state level.