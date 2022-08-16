Gruber family members have been active participants in 4-H events for many years.

The four kids — Abby, 18, Alyssa, 17, Autumn, 9, and Axel, 8 — have prepared and shown all kinds of animals for the McLeod County Fair, from pigs to chickens and rabbits to horses. But about two years ago, the family decided they wanted to try something different.

