The McLeod County Fair had its best year of attendance in 2022 with 50,000 visitors over four days.
Fair manager Casey Walters delivered the news to the County Board this past week, and thanked members for having approved $100,000 to make attendance free for the 150th anniversary.
“We appreciate that you recognize the social and economic value that the McLeod County Fair brings to our communities and our residents,” she said. “We know our audience stretched from far beyond the perimeter of McLeod County.”
Volunteers heard flattering comparisons to the Minnesota State Fair, witnessed sell-out shows at the grandstand, and received a plaque of thanks from the Budweiser Clydesdales.
“They only give out two or three of these throughout the year for all the stops that they go to,” Walters said. “They were so appreciative of the beautiful facility, the cleanliness, the volunteers and, of course, all the attendees. ... We find that pretty special.”
Hundreds of volunteers help make the fair possible.
“A free ticket to a boring show is not very exciting. But here ... what your group does is (bring) so much excitement and vitality behind those gates,” said Board Vice Chair Paul Wright.
The County Board recently approved $400,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds to offset the entrance gate revenues for 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026, making attendance free for the next four years.
“The McLeod County Fair Board and Agricultural Association are honored to be the caretakers of this 150-plus year-old tradition,” Walters said. “We look forward to continuing doing this fun work that we get to do to provide our citizens and guests a fun experience. The ARPA allocations will be a big part in helping us achieve that success.”
Fair volunteers plan to improve parking for next year, having learned first-hand just how much is needed when attendance grows to the heights it did in 2022.
The next McLeod County Fair is Aug. 17-22, 2023.