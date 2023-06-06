Hutchinson gave its annual salute to the dairy industry with Dairy Day Friday at Library Square.
The event featured a variety of attractions, including information booths, cheese samples and a cheeseburger meal.
Updated: June 6, 2023 @ 7:41 pm
But the headliner, of course, was the cow milking contest featuring “celebrity” milkers, in addition to state and local as well as Hutchinson Water Carnival royalty. After three rounds of competition, McLeod County Dairy Princess Ella Filk of Hutchinson claimed the title.