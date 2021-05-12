Thursday, May 13
Original Litchfield Farmers Market opens at 7 a.m. through late afternoon Thursdays at Central Park in downtown Litchfield. For more information, visit its Facebook page.
The Litchfield G.A.R. Civil War Roundtable is back and is meeting the second Thursday of every month, 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the G.A.R. Hall, 308 N. Marshall Ave., Litchfield. The May meeting topic is "Steele's Army: The Campaign for Little Rock and Beyond." Roundtable membership is $30 for an individual and $40 for a family. For more information, call Bayley Schluter, executive director, at 320-693-8911 or email staff@meekercomuseum.org.
The Community Market in Litchfield meets 2:30-5:30 p.m. Thursdays in the parking lot of the Muddy Cow, 915 E. U.S. Highway 12. For more information, visit the market's Facebook page.
Are you a trivia nerd? Head to the Litchfield Eagles Club, 389 CSAH 34, for Trivia Night 6:30 p.m. This event is hosted live and free to play; 320-693-9008.
Share your vocal talent and favorite songs at karaoke 8-11 p.m. at Main Street Sports Bar, 18 Main St. N., Hutchinson; 320-587-2760.
Friday and Saturday, May 14-15
Looking for a night out? Rain or shine, head to Starlite Drive-In, 28264 S. Sibley Ave., Litchfield. Open weekends, the box office opens at 7:30 p.m. with the first features starting at approximately 8:50 p.m. For more information, visit 320-693-6990 or starlitemovies.com.
Friday through Sunday, May 14-16
Hutchinson High School students present the play "Love Bites" 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday at the high school auditorium, 1200 Roberts Road S.W. Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for students. Masks will be required and COVID precautions will be taken, limiting the show to 250 viewers. Groups will be seated together spaced out from others. For more information, see the story on A1 or call the high school office at 320-587-2151.
Saturday, May 15
Cast your line! It's opening day of Minnesota's walleye and northern pike season.
Opening of the Hutchinson Farmers Market at Depot Marketplace, 25 Adams St. S.W. Hours are 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and 2:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays through October.
Online registration is open for the third annual Barrick Charity Golf Classic Saturday, May 15, at Crow River Golf Club, 915 Colorado St. N.W., Hutchinson. In-person registration 1 p.m. followed by shotgun start at 2 p.m. After party is 6-9 p.m. and nongolfers are welcome for dinner and live music by Tony Cuchetti. This is a fundraiser for the National Alliance on Mental Illness. For information and registration, visit barrickcharitygolfclassic.
Live music by Phil Berbig 1-4 p.m. at Millner Heritage Winery and Cidery, 32025 State Highway 15 S., Kimball. Reservations are required. For more information, call 320-223-8748 or visit millnerheritage.com.
Sunday, May 16
Live music by Duke Zucko 1-4 p.m. at Millner Heritage Winery and Cidery, 32025 State Highway 15 S., Kimball. Reservations are required. For more information, call 320-223-8748 or visit millnerheritage.com.
Live music by John Beck 2-5 p.m. at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Reservations are required. For more information, visit crowriverwinery.com.
Wednesday, May 17
Enjoy homemade and locally grown items at the Hutchinson Farmers Market, 25 Adams St. S.W. Hours are 2:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Oct. 30.
Hutchinson Running Group is back. Runners of all abilities are welcome 7 p.m. at Library Square in downtown Hutchinson. Admission is free. The group meets Wednesdays through mid-October. For more information, visit the group's Facebook page.