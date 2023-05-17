NEXT SEVEN DAYS
Friday, May 19
Dassel Farmers Market opens for the season — 2:30-5:30 p.m. Fridays at Bandstand Park in downtown Dassel — it runs through fall harvest.
It’s Swing into Spring featuring Hutchinson High School jazz bands and the New World Singers at Crow River Winery, 14848 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson. Doors open with a social hour at 6:30 p.m. with dessert served followed by the music at 8 p.m. Featured guest performers are Zach Miller on saxophone and Ben Eigan on trumpet. Tickets are $25 each or $300 per table. Tickets can be purchased at the District Central Office, 30 Glen St. N.W.
Friday and Saturday, May 19-20
Moonshine Comedy Club presents Liz Miele with 7 p.m. show Friday and 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. shows Saturday at River House Kitchen + Drinks, 122 Main St. S., in downtown Hutchinson. For tickets, visit www.riverhousekd.com/moonshine-comedy. For more information, call 320-587-9957 or email Riverhousekd@gmail.com.