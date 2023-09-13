Friends often say to each other, ”We should do …” followed by years of nothing happening.
That was not the case for Leah Ellefson and Michelle Jordahl.
The women met many years ago when they both lived in townhouses in the western part of Hutchinson.
“We first met each other when we got teaching jobs here 33-plus years ago for the district,” Jordahl said.
They stayed in contact over the years after each moved to different locations in town later on.
Ellefson taught three years in Hutchinson, then served as a reading specialist at West Elementary for 12 years. She currently is a licensed private tutor. She also has raised three children who are now grown and off on their own.
Jordahl has been an art teacher at Hutchinson Middle School for 33 years and also serves as the assistant director for the high school musical. She raised five boys along the way and is now a proud grandmother of two.
At some point during her teaching journey and raising children, Ellefson became inspired to write a children’s book. As a classroom teacher for almost 20 years and as a private tutor, she loved sharing children’s literature and the joy of reading.
“When my children were growing up, the times that we spent reading books together are among my most precious memories,” Ellefson said.
Ellefson was thinking of ideas for a rhyming book about seasons when the idea for sharing God’s gifts in every season began to form, and “The title, ‘The Gift of the Seasons’ seemed right,” Ellefson said.
“I had been writing down ideas for years, but a majority of the book was written in one day when the ideas were flowing,” she said. “The inspiration for this particular book stemmed from my desire to share God’s love, and the gift of Jesus, along with the beauty of the seasons. I wanted a book that would be joyful and fun to read.”
Ellefson reached out to Jordahl after she wrote the book.
“I had asked Michelle a couple of years ago if she’d be interested in illustrating a children’s book if my ideas all came together,” Ellefson said. “In February of 2023, I brought her my text and illustration ideas, and I asked her to consider working with me. Thankfully she agreed.”
The two got together to coordinate illustration ideas.
“When I first sat down with Leah to discuss the project, I was already inspired as she had organized her written words on pages with side notes for ideas of illustrations,” Jordahl said. “Picture ideas were coming to my head pretty much immediately as we went through each page.”
Jordahl left the meeting trying to figure out what style to use.
“That was the hardest part for me as this was the first book that I have illustrated,” she said. “ I decided to go with a cartoon-style drawing, as I felt it would appeal to the readers and the story.
“With teaching art over the years, often incorporating cartoon-style elements in some lessons, I focused on more simple-looking settings and characters,” Jordahl said. “I love color, so I knew the illustrations needed to be full of fun, bright and happy colors.”
For each illustration, the first step was to come up with a rough draft which Jordahl did in pencil. Once she felt it represented the words on the page, she redrew the image to fit the page appropriately.
“I then used watercolor pencils to add the color and finished off with a wet brush to create a watercolor effect to each picture,” Jordahl said. “I wanted to create a childlike style that was a bit loose and handcrafted.”
Each illustration took Jordahl roughly two hours. She spent roughly 36 hours in one week’s time to create all 18 illustrations.
“Summer was the perfect opportunity for me to devote to this project,” she said.
The two met periodically with their publisher, Sara Bauer at Crow River Press in Hutchinson to go over details.
“I’m thankful for the expertise of Sara and her colleagues on the design and printing,” Ellefson said.
Ellefson and Jordahl enjoyed this first-time collaboration.
“I knew this team effort between Leah and myself was going to work when I sent her one of the first illustrations that I had finished and her words to me were, ‘Perfect! I think your illustrations are very age appropriate for my story,’” Jordahl said. “She liked how the boy looked real, but kid friendly. She also said the colors and background choices were just what she hoped for.”
“It was a joy to work with Michelle on this project,” Ellefson said. “It was amazing to experience the Holy Spirit working with us to help us complete this project.”
Ellefson said hopes children will learn many things from this book.
“My hope is that children will think about and feel the love and gifts from God in every season — and most importantly, the hope that we have because of the gift of God’s son,” she said. “My hope is that the book is joyful and fun to read. I think that children will be drawn to Michelle’s beautiful illustrations as they read the story.”
Both wanted to create a hopeful and joyful book to pass on to their children and grandchildren, along with anyone whose heart could be touched by the message of the story. “I am excited to share this book with family and friends,” Jordahl says. “It was a joy to create.”
Enough so that both are open to future collaboration.
“We’ll wait to see what God has planned for us!” Ellefson said.