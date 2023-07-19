Those who enjoyed the children’s novel “The Secret Garden,” might want to head to Dassel-Cokato Performing Arts Center the next two weekends for a musical performance of the classic tale by the Fungus Amongus Players.
The classic story was reimagined for the stage by Marsha Norman. With music composed by Lucy Simon, the story blooms into a moving musical full of mortal and ghostly performances.
The musical tells the story of Mary Lennox, an English girl raised in India left orphaned by a cholera outbreak when she is 10 years old. She is forced to return to England to live with her uncle, a grieving introverted old man, in his manor where she learns more about herself and those around her.
But a story is nothing without a talented director and cast. David Metcalf, the director and a longtime actor, calls the shots for this performance. Having done theater since he was a kid, Metcalf brings a plethora of experience and knowledge to the show.
“I got involved in theater when I was in high school because I was too wimpy to be an athlete,” Metcalf said. “My first role was technically in drag because I was playing this college guy who gets roped into playing the aunt of somebody. It was a fun comedy and I got a bunch of laughs out of it, so I thought theater might be an avenue.”
Metcalf pursued a theater degree in college, which is where he met his wife who was also into theater. He graduated with a theater and speech degree, which led him to teaching in Howard Lake for more than 34 years. He retired from teaching and became more involved in community theater in 2005.
“My wife and I started the community theater here,” Metcalf said. “At first, it was Dassel-Cokato community theater, funded by the community ed program. And then after a few years, we decided to go independent and we founded the Fungus Amongus Players.”
“The reason for the goofy name is because our home base is in the museum in Dassel,” he said. “It was formerly a factory where they processed ergot, which is a fungus that grows on rye.”
When it comes to choosing the shows, Metcalf selects plays he thinks go well together and presents them to the theater company’s board of directors. Alternatives are also discussed at that time, and the board votes on which show to bring to the stage.
“(‘The Secret Garden’) came up as we were looking at various musicals, and this one really resonated with the board,” Metcalf said. “They had all sat and listened to it and the music was beautiful. While we’re sitting there listening to the album, a couple of the board members were getting emotional listening to the music, so we’re hoping that that translates well to the stage.”
The cast boasts experienced performers such as Maia Carnicom, who plays Lily, has performed for the Minnesota Opera. Another cast member, Shara Marquez, won an award from the National Association of Community Theater. But the show will also have new blood with many aspiring actors within the ghost and children’s ensemble.
“I’m so happy to have such great talent to work with right around here,” Metcalf said. “People have just devoted much of their time and effort and skills to make our theater viable.”