How many times have you watched a monarch butterfly fly by on a bright summer day and thought to yourself, ‘I wish that was me?’
The work of a local artist could get you one step closer.
Beth Gasser, owner of Vivid Images and a hobbyist mural painter, recently completed a mural as part of the pARTicipate Hutchinson project that gives admirers a chance to take wing.
The pARTicipate Hutchinson mural art project is a way to add some positive, symbolic art around the city that would exemplify the Hutchinson community, said Mary Hodson, president of the Chamber of Commerce and Tourism.
“I chose to do an interactive mural,” Beth Gasser said of the work that appears on 37 Main St. N. (the alley behind Clay Coyote). “I wanted to do a colorful take and I thought the monarch [butterfly] with the yellows and oranges and blacks would really pop and be fun.”
“I specifically wanted to paint on brick, not on panels,” she added. “I wanted to paint on a building. I prefer to freehand my murals. I don’t use projection, at most I’ll use templates that I made myself. It’s something I’ve been wanting to do, and now I can cross it off my bucket list.”
Gasser comes from an artistic background which has aided her journey in painting her “Just Add You” mural.
“I'm fairly artistic, but it's not necessarily my profession,” she said. “I grew up with a very artistic dad, who drew in his extra time, all the time. Sometimes I got to sit for him if he wanted a human model. I just grew up loving art and doing this is kind of relaxing.”
Gasser said she does art as more of a hobby than a profession. As one of the owners, along with husband Steve, of Vivid Images, a graphic design company in Hutchinson, she chooses to work more with the writing portion of business and leave painting as a hobby.
“While I don't draw or do graphic design, I'm a writer, so I get to be creative,” Gasser said. “In that regard, it's just a different outlet. Drawing and painting are different, but I'm always creative. I'm always decorating something, I'm always helping with event themes.”
Gasser has been doing creative activities for awhile and is no stranger to murals.
“I've been doing interior murals for probably over 20 years, just privately for family and friends, but I love it,” Gasser said. “My biggest interior project to date was when I was getting ready for our second daughter. We were getting her room ready, and I decided to do a jungle theme from floor to ceiling and all of the walls. So every inch of her room is a mural.”
Gasser initially thought she would paint the mural by herself, but her family, specifically her three daughters, all chipped in with painting the mural.
Gasser, when asked if she would like to do more murals outdoors, said she would love to do more.
“I’m already excited for next year. I keep thinking of all these ideas I want to try, and all the different surfaces to paint on.”