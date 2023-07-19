Get ready for the McLeod County Fairgrounds to be covered in orange this weekend. The Orange Spectacular, with its signature display of Allis-Chalmers tractors, is celebrating its 32nd year.
The Orange Spectacular runs Friday through Sunday and will feature interactive events, history walks and a parade with lots of different tractors and people. The event is free to all and hosts a magnitude of activities for people of all ages.
“The only thing you need to know is that it’s a real family event,” said Darrel Grams Sr., president of the Upper Midwest A-C Club. “There’s a lot of activity going on at all times. We have numerous food vendors on the ground. We put together a show guide every year so people can get a schedule of what events are going on and where they’re happening that we do.”
The Orange Spectacular has never charged admission under Grams, but that leaves the question of how the event keeps running.
“Our only source of income is a raffle we do every year,” he said. “And we encourage anyone who comes to the show to stop in. We have two large buildings on the fairgrounds and in the front of those are our spots where people are selling raffle tickets. We want to do that because we want to get the younger people involved and that’s the best way for families to come out there. If they don’t cost you an arm and a leg to get in.”
The raffle has three winners. The first-place prize winner will have a choice between a 1960 Allis-Chalmers D-14 or a $4,000 cash prize. The second prize winner will receive $1,500 in cash, and third will receive $1,000 in cash. Raffle tickets can be purchased at the festival or online at www.orangespectacular.com.
Beyond free admission and parking the Orange Spectacular offers many different activities.
One event is the “Drive a Tractor” activity. Anyone over the age of 10 will be able to drive a tractor around. According to the Orange Spectacular website, this event is back by popular demand and staffing and weather permitting, more tractors will be available to drive.
“While we started a few years ago we discovered that many people have never driven a tractor,” Grams said. “So, we go inside an area isolated by itself. We have someone on the tractor with them. And we allow people to drive a tractor. It’s amazing how many people have never driven a tractor. The event has been very popular with a lot of different people coming to ride.”
The Orange Spectacular makes sure to highlight not just the technology and power of the tractors but the history behind them. Each year organizers feature a few different tractors and demonstrations with some of the equipment.
The feature tractor for this year is the Allis-Chalmers D-21. This year marks the 60th anniversary of its production. Also being acknowledged is the Gleaner Combine, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary. Those more inclined toward lawn and garden tractors can check out the B110, B112 and B207 lawn tractors.
Following the yearly tradition, the A-C Club has put out another collectible. This year the collectible is an Allis-Chalmers 390 mower conditioner. Just 1,000 units of the premium toy are made, but only around 200 are left. They can be ordered online at the Orange Spectacular website or will be available at the fairgrounds during the event, as supplies last.
While the tractors are the showstoppers, the Orange Spectacular also has many art classes for families to attend.
Multiple craft classes will take place throughout the three-day event, including multiple embroidery classes, barn quilts classes and a shadow box class. These classes will cost money but all materials needed to complete the craft will be included. For more information check out the Orange Spectacular’s Family Activities portion of the website (https://orangespectacular.com/family-activities/).
For the kids there will be plenty to do with events such as FFA Barnyard Animals, Kids Agricultural Talks, and a Corn Box and Toy Play Area to name a few. All of these activities will be free.
While guests can bring their own golf carts or similar vehicles to get around, the Orange Spectacle will not offer any of their own due to not being able to secure a vendor. Visitors will need to register any vehicles at the Tractor and Private Golf Cart Registration building, straight down from the general parking entrance behind the tractor display.
Something exciting for A-C club members is a new building building on the fairgrounds just for them.
“We’re gonna have a dedication on Thursday night at 6 p.m.,” Grams said. “Because we built the whole storage building and that’s quite an accomplishment for this club, because we waited 32 years to build the thing. And it’s a very nice building that’s right along the highway ....”
The building will be used mostly to store tractor collections.
“It’s a nice big building,” Grams said. “And we have enough stuff to fill it up I think. We’ve had people wanting to donate collections or pieces of collections to us, and now we finally have somewhere we can store and display them.”