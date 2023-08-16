Alexis Ammerman Hogan has been creating art for most of her life.
Her latest work, makes a big statement — literally and figuratively.
Ammerman Hogan is one of the artists chosen to create murals to decorate the walls of buildings around town this summer. Two of her works were selected from more than 50 design submissions from various artists to the pARTicipate Hutchinson mural project.
One of those — “Hutchinson Bird” — is the largest painting Ammerman Hogan has ever created, measuring 32-feet by 16-feet. The mural adorns the side of the Stamp ‘n’ Storage building at 15 Michigan Ave.
“It’s the largest one out of all the murals, so finding the space has been a bit of a challenge, as well as making sure everything lines up together, but it’s been a ton of fun working on it,” Ammerman Hogan said.
It is one of her most ambitious projects. The sprawling artwork spans 16 4-foot by 8-foot panels, which are assembled to create a kaleidoscope of colors. The mural, she said, is a testament to her belief in the importance of finding one’s roots while having the freedom to soar. The imagery depicts blooming flowers symbolizing strong roots and birds representing the pursuit of dreams and personal growth.
“I pull a lot of inspiration from what’s around me, “ Ammerman Hogan said. “I’m a big nature lover. I love exploring all of the trails and lakes. I’m always finding inspiration in nature, whether it’s the super tiny purple flowers that pop up in spring, or the way the snow falls in winter.”
In addition to “Hutchinson Bird,” Ammerman Hogan’s design “Be the person” was selected by the mural committee and will be completed this summer. The inspiration for both murals was pulled from Ammerman Hogan’s background in art and her own beliefs.
“I have been dabbling with art for quite some time, pretty much my whole life,” she said. “But it wasn’t until I got older that I started to take it more seriously. I started in graphic design, got a degree in it and that grew into a career, but now I’m studying to become a tattoo artist.”
With her expertise in watercolor and a penchant for exploring various art forms, Ammerman Hogan embarked on a journey of self-expression. Over the past decade, she has honed her skills, delving into the world of mosaic work and studying traditional tattoo art. Her artistic skill and love for the outdoors have combined to create these new murals for Hutchinson, and she’s pleased to be part of the project, especially its intent to involve the entire community.
“I think the project as a whole is such a cool and unique project,” Ammerman Hogan said. “It gets people around the community together. And people’s willingness to help has been so awesome. Like, I have probably six or seven people coming to my house to help me paint whom I’ve never met before. So it’ll be a really fun, community building experience.”
Ammerman Hogan’s “Be the person” mural will grace the walls of Dana’s Dog Spa, adding a touch of whimsy and inspiration for dog lovers in the community. The mural will feature a silhouette of a dog surrounded by a geometric background bursting with vibrant colors. Encircling the central image is the motivational quote, “Be the person your dog thinks you are,” serving as a reminder of the unconditional love and happiness canine companions bring into the lives of people.
The murals are a massive undertaking, especially when working with paneling. Something Ammerman Hogan said that helps her is having a sturdy plan.
“Some advice I’d give to others is to make a really good plan before you start,” Ammerman Hogan said. “And kind of knowing how the piece is going to work, especially if you’re doing something like working with panels like I am. Be very thoughtful about the process before you start working.”