Members of the Hutchinson Concert Association and piano enthusiasts are in for a real treat when Jason Farnham takes the stage at 4 p.m. Sunday at CrossPoint Church, 1215 Roberts Road S.W., Hutchinson.
Billed as “America’s funniest piano player,” the San Francisco Bay artist is performing his signature piano show “An Evening of Contemporary Piano.” Expect to hear a variety of music ranging from Jerry Lee Lewis’ “Great Balls of Fire” and George Gershwin’s “Our Love is Here to Stay” to the Big Band classic “In the Mood” and Roger Miller’s “King of the Road.”
If you’re thinking this is a staid and standard piano recital, you’re wrong. Farnham is known as a “pianist extraordinaire.” He’s been known to pound out a song — standing, sitting and upside down.
Piano music reviewer Kathy Parson of MainlyPiano.com describes Farnham this way: “Think Schroeder from Peanuts meets George Winston meets Victor Borge meets a guy who makes techno remixes out of classical tunes.”
Farnham started playing piano at age 4 when he tried to plunk out the “Sesame Street” theme song on his toy piano. His parents recognized his early enthusiasm and rewarded him with the purchase of a Baldwin spinet piano. He took to it like a duck to water.
When he isn’t touring across North America, the pianist can be found composing instrumental pieces and creating modern remixes of classical pieces.
Admission to Sunday’s concert is free for members of the Hutchinson and Glencoe concert associations. Tickets are also available at the door for $25.
The next concert for members is the Hall Sisters at 7 p.m. Monday, March 9, at the Glencoe Event Center, and Ball in the House at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at CrossPoint Church. For more information, call Bev Wangerin, membership chair, at 320-583-3652.