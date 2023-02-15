If you’re looking for ways to celebrate Black History Month, especially with your little library patrons, “San Diego Family Magazine” offers several things you can do with your family to recognize this month. Here are just a few of the ideas:
1. Read children’s books that feature Black characters.
2. Read a children’s book by a Black author, such as “Hair Love” by Matthew A. Cherry or “Imani’s Moon” by JaNay Brown-Wood.
3. Cook a traditional soul food meal.
4. Learn about an unsung hero of Black history, such as Jesse L. Brown or Daisy Bates.
5. Listen to music by jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Dizzy Gillespie and Duke Ellington.
6. Listen (and learn the lyrics) to the song “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”
7. Read Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech (or listen to it on YouTube).
Here at the library, we can help provide some resources to celebrate Black History Month. We have a wide variety of different books that you can read with your little readers. Here are some of our newer ones!
“Nell Plants A Tree” by Anne Wynter
In this sweet book, one girl plants a seed to grow a big, beautiful pecan tree. As the tree grows, so does Nell and the rest of her family for generations to come. Here is a good pick if you’re looking for a book to bring the whole family together.
“Magnolia Flower” by Zora Neale Hurston adapted by Ibram X. Kendi
Adapted from Hurston’s short story “Magnolia Flower,” this story personifies rivers and trees to tell the story of a young girl on a journey to her own freedom. The beautiful pictures of nature combined with the inspiring story create a rich reading experience.
“If You Traveled on the Underground Railroad” by Ebony Joy Wilkins
This book explains everything you want to know about the Underground Railroad! Each chapter is a question that you can jump to and quickly find the answer. The kid-friendly formatting gives this book less of a textbook-feel while still providing tons of information to your young reader.
“Mae Among the Stars” by Roda Ahmed
If you’re looking for a book to encourage your little reader to be curious and determined, this might be a good pick to check out. Mae Jemison was the first African-American woman to travel in space, and this picture book shows how she persevered as a child to achieve that dream.
In addition to these new picture books, we also have a great selection of middle grade and YA books written by Black authors that you can check out. We even have a display of them up in the children’s section of the library to make it a little easier to celebrate Black History Month by reading.
Source: “15 Ways to Celebrate Black History Month,” by Lisa Gipson, www.sandiegofamily.com.
— Rachel Clark is the children’s librarian at Litchfield Public Library.