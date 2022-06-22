Summer is here whether you like it or not. It’s been a very hectic couple of weeks for us trying to get everything done. There is always yard work to catch up on and working in our flower and vegetable gardens. Life is back to normal with weekly rentals at 4B’z.
I’ve been enjoying some of the seasonal fresh fruit that is available at the grocery stores. Fruit is always good to eat as a snack and can be used in so many recipes. Fresh fruit salads are always a popular healthy choice for potluck picnics and receptions. Fruitsalads are easy to make and I’m including some easy, delicious summer fruit salad recipes. The recipes will give you an idea of the types of fruit and amounts to combine.
Pretty Fruit Salad
Syrup
1 cup sugar
1 cup water
Juice of one orange
Zest of one orange
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
Fruit Salad
2 pints blueberries
4 pints strawberries, hulled and halved
2 cups red grapes, cut in half
2 cups green grapes, cut in half
Place the sugar, water, and orange juice and zest into a small saucepan and stir to combine. Bring to a boil, then turn heat to low and simmer for 15-20 minutes to thicken slightly. Add vanilla extract. Set aside to cool, then store in the refrigerator until cool. Mix together the fruit in a large bowl and pour the syrup over the top, tossing gently.
---
This fruit salad is topped with a bright citrus dressing with just a hint of cinnamon. It’s a great, easy-to-make dish when feeding a crowd.
Fruit Salad For A Crowd
3 cups red seedless grapes
3 cups green seedless grapes
2 cups cubed pineapple
2 cups cubes cantaloupe
3 quarts strawberries-washed and hulled
2 pints blueberries
1 ½ cups orange juice
½ cup honey
Optional: 2 teaspoons cinnamon
Wash grapes and blueberries. Set aside to drain. Place all fruit in a large bowl and set aside. In a medium bowl, whisk together the orange juice, honey and cinnamon until throughly combined. Pour dressing over fruit and gently toss with large spoon. Cover fruit with plastic wrap and place in refrigerator or cooler until ready to serve. 20 servings.
---
This creamy fruit salad uses instant vanilla pudding for the base. You can use sugar-free pudding if you want. The sauce is thin, like a glaze and if you’d like it thicker and creamier use less of the fruit juice.
Cool N Creamy Fruit Salad
20 ounces pineapple chunks in light juice
12 ounces mandarin oranges
2 bananas, sliced
2 cups strawberries, halved
1 ½ cups green seedless grapes, halved
1 cup blueberries
3 ounces vanilla instant pudding mix
Drain pineapple and mandarin oranges reserving juice in small bowl. Combine fruit in large bowl. Sprinkle pudding into reserved juice, mix until combined and slightly thickened. Pour over fruit and stir gently until mixed.
Refrigerate until ready to serve. Serves 15.
---
Fruit pizza cookies are another good way to use fresh fruit. It is easier to serve when you make the cookies small for individual servings. Use colorful fruit like bananas, strawberries, kiwi, peaches, grapes and fresh pineapple. Frost the soft sugar cookies with a sweetened cream cheese frosting.
Fruit Pizza cookies
1 cup butter, cut into cubes
1 cup granulated sugar
1 egg
½ teaspoon vanilla extract
½ teaspoon almond extract
2 teaspoons baking powder
3 cups all-purpose flour
Cream cheese frosting
½ cup butter
8 ounces cream cheese at room temperature
1 pound powdered sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
fresh fruit: berries, kiwi, banana, mandarin oranges, etc
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease a cookie sheet or line with parchment paper and set aside. In a large bowl, stir butter and sugar until well blended. Add the egg, vanilla and almond extract and stir again. Slowly incorporate the flour and baking powder until a dough forms. It will look a little crumbly. Scoop and roll 3 tablespoons dough balls and press with a glass to spread. Refrigerate 5 minutes before baking to help hold shape. Bake 8-10 minutes, then cool 5 minutes on baking sheet before cooling on rack.
While baking make the frosting. Place butter, cream cheese and powdered sugar in bowl. Mix with hand mixer until combined, thick and smooth. Frost cooled cookies generously with cream cheese frosting. Top with fresh fruit. Store on parchment lined paper container. Makes 18 cookies.