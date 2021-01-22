Paint and brushes

The Hutchinson Jaycee Water Carnival Committee is seeking design submissions for the Water Carnival button.

Designs may be created with up to three colors along with black and/or white. Designs must include the following information: 78th annual Hutchinson Jaycee Water Carnival, June 14-20, 2021, www.watercarnival.org.

The size of the design is not restricted and the design must be reproducible on a button approximately 2 inches in diameter.

A $75 cash prize will be awarded to the creator of the winning design, $50 for second place and $30 for third place.

The deadline to submit designs is Friday, Feb. 26. Send designs to: Jon Beach, commodore, P.O. Box 624, Hutchinson, MN 55350.

For more information, call Beach at 320-234-5031.